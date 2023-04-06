Goodwood Members’ Meeting to celebrate 75 years of Porsche

Goodwood has announced that the 80th Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport will host a spectacular on-track demonstration celebrating 75 years of Porsche.

Taking to the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit, which also celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2023, will be the greatest collection of racing Porsche 911s from 1973 to 1998. In the spotlight will be two of Porsche’s most significant racing models: the 1973 Targa Florio-winning Carrera RSR, driven by 24 Hours of Le Mans record-holder Tom Kristensen, and the astounding 1998 Le Mans-winning GT1-98.

Also featured in the celebration will be Norbert Singer’s ultimate aerodyne Porsche 935 ‘Moby Dick’, as well as the 1975 and 1978 Daytona-winning chassis. In all, the demonstration will showcase over 20 iconic racing 911s.

Taking place at 12:40 on Saturday and 14:35 on Sunday, the Porsche celebration will join the previously-announced GT1 Le Mans and Brabham BT52 demonstrations as well as the full race schedule for the 80th Members’ Meeting, Saturday April 15 – Sunday April 16.