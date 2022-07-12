Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022

The largest festival of motorsport and car culture in the world, served up a four day extravaganza of the most desirable, rare, celebrated and delectable cars. A number of first showings were presented at the festival, headlined by the unveiling of the Porsche 963, the new contender from the Stuttgart marque, to compete in the top tier of endurance racing from 2023.

The Pro Electric Supervan from Ford, wowed crowds with staggeringly quick performances on the hillclimb course, while Mercedes AMG displayed the sublime One, with McLaren presenting a global debut for the Artura GT4.

Renowned for being the Glastonbury for petrolheads, there were however signs of change, with the headlines being stolen by the McMurtry Automotive Spéirling, which, in the hands of Max Chilton, demolished the hillclimb record, posting a time of 39.08 seconds over the 1.16 mile course. The constant attention in the paddock, and unanimous applause on track showed a huge appetite for the dynamic performance of this compact electric hypercar. Combining the punch of two electric motors, delivering something in the region of 745kW per 1000kg, and the active downforce system with twin fans, it’s a fearsome sight at full power, making light work of the corners, with scintillating acceleration and pace on the straights.

As is customary at the Festival of Speed, a number of celebrations provided themes for the cars (and bikes) that were showcased over the hillclimb course. 50 years of BMW M cars provided a stunning selection of some of the most celebrated sports cars of recent years, from the 1975 3.0 CSL to a pair of tyre shredding drift spec M4s, with an exceptional Sauber BMW M1R Group 5, the last one of its kind in existence, providing a wonderful insight into the diversity of BMWs M range.

Other celebrations saw a superb turnout of Group C sportscars, to celebrate 40 years since the inception of the class, 100 years celebrating the Ulster GP, and an incredible, diverse range of Ferrari’s to mark 75 years of the brand.

