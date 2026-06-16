FOR SALE: Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta SWB “Revival” by GTO Engineering

Offered through Bring a Trailer, this Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta SWB recreation represents one of the finest examples produced by renowned Ferrari specialist GTO Engineering before the company ended its Revival-series program. Commissioned by its current owner and completed between 2020 and 2023, the car was hand-built in Reading, England, as a faithful tribute to the legendary short-wheelbase Berlinetta introduced by Ferrari at the 1959 Paris Motor Show.

Drawing inspiration from the competition-specification 1960 SWB, the recreation features meticulously crafted aluminum coachwork finished in Grigio Ferro with Rosso Cordoba Metallizzato center stripes. Distinctive period-correct details include Marchal headlamps, grille-mounted fog lamps, competition-style brake-cooling ducts, a hood scoop, external fuel filler, aerodynamic cabin vent, and polished Borrani wire wheels secured by knock-off hubs. Dunlop four-wheel disc brakes and a quick 17:1 steering ratio further reinforce its sporting character.

Inside, the cabin blends vintage aesthetics with modern usability. Fixed-back bucket seats are upholstered in premium Wildman & Bugby Tuscan Cigar Aniline leather, complemented by Veglia instrumentation, color-matched carpeting, and classic Pinin Farina interior touches. Practical upgrades include air conditioning, recently serviced in 2026, along with a discreetly integrated roll bar.

Power comes from a GTO Engineering-built 3.5-liter V12 featuring triple Weber carburetors, dual distributors, and period-correct induction hardware. The engine is paired with a four-speed manual gearbox driving the rear wheels through a traditional live-axle setup. Suspension consists of independent double wishbones at the front, a leaf-sprung rear axle, Koni shock absorbers, and an anti-roll bar, delivering driving dynamics reminiscent of Ferrari’s celebrated grand touring racers that achieved success at events such as the Tour de France and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Source: Bring a Trailer