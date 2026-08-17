FOR SALE: 2021 Ford GT Studio Collection

Now offered through Sotheby’s Motorsport, this 2021 Ford GT Studio Collection represents one of the rarest configurations of Ford’s second-generation GT. Ford introduced the Studio Collection program in 2020 as a collaborative effort between Ford Performance and Multimatic, the company responsible for manufacturing the GT. The program focused primarily on bespoke exterior graphics, giving owners seven standard color choices along with an expanded palette designed to create highly individualized combinations.

Production was capped at just 40 Studio Collection cars across the 2021 and 2022 model years, with only 20 examples built for 2021. This particular GT is therefore a notably scarce late-production specification, finished in Liquid Blue Tri-Coat with Competition Orange graphics, mirror caps, and brake calipers. Its original configuration included more than $81,000 in factory options, highlighted by the $30,000 Launch Control Interior and $15,000 Gloss Exterior Carbon Fiber Package. The car has also been protected with full-body paint protection film and shows fewer than 500 miles from new.

Beneath its dramatic bodywork is a carbon-fiber passenger cell surrounded by composite panels and an aerodynamically optimized exterior. Power comes from Ford’s mid-mounted 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbocharged V6, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The GT’s performance hardware includes Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, electronically controlled active damping, a push-button front-lift system, and sophisticated active aerodynamics incorporating a deployable rear wing and airbrake.

The competition-inspired cabin features fixed carbon-fiber Sparco seats, Ebony Alcantara upholstery, an F1-style steering wheel, a serialized instrument-panel badge, matte carbon-fiber trim, anodized aluminum shift paddles, and the exposed X-brace that reinforces the car’s motorsport character. Safety equipment includes an integrated tubular-steel roll cage and Ford’s AdvanceTrac electronic stability-control system.

The car has received only one notable modification: lightweight Strasse forged staggered wheels measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear, fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Otherwise, its factory specification remains exceptionally well preserved. With only 20 examples produced for its model year, an extensive list of factory options, minimal mileage, and the distinctive Studio Collection treatment, this Ford GT stands as a particularly collectible expression of Ford Performance’s modern supercar program.

Source: Sotheby’s Motorsport