FOR SALE: 2021 McLaren Senna XP08

When it was first unveiled in late 2017, the Senna proclaimed itself as the ultimate street-legal McLaren. The Senna epitomizes a collaboration of the latest and greatest technologies, while paying tribute to a legend of the past – not so much to a car, as much as it is to a driver; none other than the late F1 driver Ayrton Senna.

The Brazilian’s namesake is shared with the car as a salute to his tenure as a McLaren Formula One driver. Though he is not with us anymore, one would be confident stating in his place that this is an automobile that Mr. Senna would be proud to have named after him.

If you’re in the market for one of the best supercars of this era, then you need to head over to Collecting Cars where a 2021 McLaren Senna is up for bidding. This particular Senna is unique; it is one of the ‘Senna XP’ cars used as prototype vehicles for the Senna production run. These prototypes were rebuilt around the original carbon tubs and offered to private clients in pristine, brand-new condition.

This specific example is an authentic ‘XP’ factory prototype, released by McLaren as a customer vehicle and registered with the DVLA in 2021. Its original ‘on the road’ list price was £1.076m, and it boasts a striking carbon-fiber finish with eye-catching Solar Yellow accents.

Inside the cabin, you’ll find two carbon-fiber seats, featuring black Alcantara centers adorned with yellow stitching. The Senna rides on a set of impressive 19-inch front and 20-inch rear seven-spoke hybrid carbon-fiber wheels, complemented by Laurel Green brake calipers and carbon-ceramic discs, all wrapped in high-performance Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires.

The factory-fitted equipment includes front and rear parking assistance with a reversing camera, dual-zone climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, switchable driving modes, and a two-position digital instrument cluster.

Powering this beast is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, capable of delivering a jaw-dropping 789bhp and 590lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shift.

As a result of this incredible powertrain, the Senna can achieve the 0-62mph sprint in a breathtaking 2.8 seconds, and the 0-124mph mark in just 6.8 seconds. It’s a car that exudes excellence in every aspect and a testament to the remarkable legacy of Ayrton Senna.

