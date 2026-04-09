FOR SALE: 2021 McLaren Elva

The McLaren Elva is the brand’s first open-cockpit road car and part of its top-tier Ultimate Series, representing the most extreme edge of McLaren engineering. Limited to just 149 units, it is also the lightest road car the company has ever built, designed purely as a roofless roadster for maximum driving immersion.

With no roof, side windows, or standard windshield, the Elva creates a direct connection between driver and environment. To maintain comfort, McLaren developed an Active Air Management System that channels airflow over the cockpit, reducing wind disturbance at speed.

Its ultra-light carbon-fiber monocoque eliminates the need for extra reinforcement, helping keep weight down to just 2,798 pounds. Extensive use of carbon fiber—including a thin, one-piece clamshell hood and long side panels—further enhances rigidity and performance.

Power comes from a mid-mounted 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, producing 802 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, paired with a seven-speed gearbox. It accelerates from 0–62 mph in about three seconds and reaches 124 mph in 6.7 seconds, making it even quicker than the McLaren Senna to that mark.

This example listed on Collecting Cars is finished in Silica White with extensive 2×2 gloss carbon-fibre on the exterior, including side intakes and a Stealth Pack. It features zircon-finished brightwork with a sandblasted look and aluminium badges.

Inside, it’s trimmed in Bordeaux semi-aniline leather with embossed McLaren logos, satin carbon-fibre accents, galvanic grey paddles, black seatbelts, branded mats, body-colour inserts, and satin-silver and brushed aluminium trim. It rides on gloss-black, diamond-cut super-lightweight forged wheels, paired with red McLaren brake calipers and Pirelli P Zero tyres.

Features include LED lighting, parking sensors, a reversing camera, carbon-backed bucket seats, a digital display, touchscreen infotainment with navigation and Bluetooth, cruise control, nose lift, switchable aero, and a McLaren audio system.

Extras include a rain cover, fire extinguisher, warning triangle, first aid kit, and protective film on carbon parts. It comes with manuals, two keys, a McLaren charger, and matte-black McLaren Bell helmets with storage.

Source: Collecting Cars