FOR SALE: 2020 Ford GT ’69 Heritage Edition With Only 15 Miles

This 2020 Ford GT is a special edition model, one of only 50 built in the ’69 Heritage Edition configuration. It pays homage to the victorious GT40 Mk I race car at the 1969 24 Hours of Le Mans. With just 15 miles on the odometer, it features a stunning Heritage Blue exterior with Competition Orange stripes and a black leather and Alcantara interior.

Equipped with LED headlights, Gorilla Glass windshield, butterfly doors, active rear wing, carbon-fiber exterior trim, and 20″ gloss carbon-fiber wheels, this GT boasts impressive exterior options. The interior showcases lightweight and grippy Alcantara trim, a stainless X-brace with optional racing harness anchors, and an F1-inspired Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. The digital instrument cluster, matte carbon-fiber trim, and anodized black aluminum shift paddles add to its racing-inspired theme.

Under the rear hatch, the mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine, adorned with a carbon-fiber cover, delivers a factory-rated 660 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque. The GT’s performance is enhanced with revised buttress air ducts, larger intercoolers, and an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through a Getrag seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transaxle.

This 69′ Heritage Edition GT provides you with a rare opportunity to own an iconic Ford supercar, boasting low mileage and a striking historical color scheme, along with fantastic optional extras. Get it now on Bring A Trailer before it’s too late!

Source: Bring A Trailer