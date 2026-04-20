FOR SALE: 2015 McLaren P1 Spider Coachwork by Lanzante

Bonhams Cars will feature a rare highlight at its Miami Auction on May 3: one of just five 2015 McLaren P1 Spider conversions by Lanzante, estimated at $4–5 million. Originally built by McLaren Automotive as a P1 Coupé nicknamed “The Professor,” this example is the second car transformed into an open-top Spider by Lanzante. It now wears iconic Gulf racing colors—light blue and orange—with a white leather interior accented to match.

The McLaren P1 represents cutting-edge engineering, blending extreme performance with road usability. Its hybrid powertrain combines a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 and electric motor to produce 903 bhp. A lightweight carbon-fiber MonoCage structure forms the chassis and cabin, while active aerodynamics and advanced suspension systems deliver exceptional speed and control. The car accelerates from 0–60 mph in 2.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 217 mph.

This particular car is number 209 of 375 P1s produced, around 150 of which were built for the U.S. market. Initially sold through McLaren of Philadelphia, it was customized extensively by its first owner with unique colors and options costing nearly $140,000. After changing hands twice, it was ultimately selected for Lanzante’s exclusive Spider conversion.

Developed with original P1 designer Paul Howse, the conversion preserves the car’s flowing design while adding structural reinforcements and new air intakes integrated into carbon-fiber buttresses. Despite losing its roof, the Spider retains rigidity and appears factory-built. Only five were made, each costing nearly twice as much as a standard coupé.

Now with fewer than 3,000 miles and under 200 miles since conversion, this highly collectible P1 Spider includes its original accessories and documentation, making it an exceptionally rare offering.

Source: Bonhams Cars