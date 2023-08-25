FOR SALE: 2010 Ex-JMW “Dunlop” Aston Martin Vantage GT2

• CHASSIS NUMBER: GT2-006

• YEAR: 2010

• LOCATION: Germany

• CAR TYPE: Coupé

• LHD/RHD: LHD

• ROAD REG.: No

• COMP. READY: Yes

• FIA HTP

• INTERIOR COLOR: Black Carbon

• EXTERIOR COLOR: Dunlop Le Mans livery

• PRICE: P.O.A.

We are pleased to offer this rare and beautiful ex-JMW Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT2 – VIN Nr 006 – for sale.

After developing the 550 Maranello, David Richards of Prodrive was keen on having a long term partnership with another manufacturer. Aston Martin made an amazing come back in 2005 in the GT category via a Prodrive-partnership which lead to the DBR9 GT1. It had great success until GT1s were banned by FIA and ACO in 2010. Anticipating the end of the GT1s, all the manufacturers already moved to GT2 cars in 2008 and to GTE in 2012. Between 2008 and 2017 the Vantage V8 enjoyed full AMR backing in GT racing in ILMS, ELMS, FIA WEC and Le Mans. One development car (chassis X2) and only 9 Aston Martin Vantage GT2s, numbered 001 to 009, were built from 2008 to 2011 making them one of the rarest Aston Martin racing cars ever.

Our car, the sixth GT2 specification V8 Vantage built, was sold new to JMW Motorsport to compete in the 2010 Le Mans Series. JMW had a tradition of holding a competition with Dunlop for a member of the public to win the rights to design the livery – a practice that continued for several years afterwards and resulted in some famous liveries such as the one which is still on the car today. For the Le Mans 24 hours race GT2-006 was entered for Tim Sugden, Rob Bell and Bryce Miller but an accident ended the charge early. Following Le Mans, the car continued its 2010 ELMS race season ending on a high note with a class pole position and podium at Silverstone (full race results can be seen in the History section).

GT2-006 was not raced again and kept by JMW Motorsport until it was acquired in 2017 by British historic collector and racer Shaun Lynn. Lynn had the car fully recommissioned by specialists Motohistorics including a new latest GTE spec engine by Prodrive. Used sparingly in 2018, GT2-006 was sold to its current owner who has continued to race the car, with support from Motohistorics, during the 2019 and 2020 Peter Auto Endurance Racing Legends race series.

Given its no-expense-spared maintenance, the car is in excellent condition throughout. Having covered 5000km reliably, the engine needs a freshen up by Prodrive, a crack testing update, new seat and fuel cell extension to be ready for the 2023 race season. GT2-006 is an EEC-taxes paid car and comes with all the operating manuals to run the car and extensive spares which include lots of spare bodywork, floors, all 4 spare corners, spare race gearbox plus original new road car box, etc. (a complete spares list is available on demand).

This is a rare opportunity to acquire the stunning “Dunlop Aston Martin Vantage GT2” which would be a welcome and competitive entry in Peter Auto’s Endurance Racing Legends (ERL) and/or Masters’ Endurance Legends (MEL).

History

2010 Ex-JMW “Dunlop” Aston Martin Vantage GT2 Image Gallery