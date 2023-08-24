FOR SALE: 2008 ex-AF Corse Ferrari 430 GTC F131 Evo

• CHASSIS NUMBER: F131EVOGTC*2624*

• YEAR: 2008

• LOCATION: Germany

• CAR TYPE: Coupé

• LHD/RHD: LHD

• ROAD REG.: No

• COMP. READY: Yes

• FIA HTP: No

• INTERIOR COLOR: Silver and black carbon

• EXTERIOR COLOR: Red, white, green AF Corse

• PRICE: P.O.A.

We are delighted to offer this stunning 2008 ex-AF Corse Ferrari F430 GTC F131 EVO #2624 for sale.

The Ferrari 430 GTC was introduced in 2006 to replace the 360 GTC and to race in GT2 class in the FIA GT Championship, the American Le Mans Series and the Le Mans 24 Hours. Over the next 5 years, it became Ferrari’s most successful GT racing car of the late 2000s, both in Europe and the USA, taking multiple GT2 Driver’s & Manufacturers’ titles, plus GT2 class victory and podiums at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Developed in partnership by Corse Clienti and Michelotto Automobili, it was derived from the excellent F430 Berlinetta road car, whilst employing the many lessons learned from its racing predecessor, the 360 Modena GTC. The car’s 90 degree 4-litre V8 produced 450 bhp and was mated to a Hewland manual sequential gearbox and proved most reliable. Around 53 cars were produced in total, with just 11 of these being the later and very rare Evoluzione cars.

Right from its debut in 2006 up to its final season of top flight competition, the F430 GTC enjoyed success in every major national and international championship, plus the major endurance races. The model took the FIA GT2 Manufacturers’ Cup in 2006 & 2007, plus 3 consecutive GT2 Drivers’ titles in the same series across 2006-08. Across the Atlantic it took the 2007 ALMS GT2 Manufacturers’ title and perhaps ultimately took GT2 honours at the 2008 24 Hours of Le Mans. Needless to say the car took countless victories and podiums in races across the above series, plus many other national GT Championships.

Chassis 2624 is 1 of just 11 Evo cars built, and enjoyed a lengthy and successful career between 2008 and 2011. Prepared by AF Corse throughout its life, #2624 was raced both as a ‘works’ and a privateer entry in FIA GT, GT Open and Le Mans Series. In addition it competed in the 2010 and 2011 24 Hours of Le Mans. Many of the best Ferrari GT2 drivers raced 2624 including the likes of Giancarlo Fisichella, Jaime Melo, Gianmaria Bruni and Toni Vilander who were all factory drivers.

#2624’s inaugural season was in the 2008 FIA GT Championship where it raced as an AF Corse entry driven by Thomas Biagi and Christian Montanari. The pairing were consistently successful in this hotly contested championship bringing home 4 podiums and helping AF Corse secure the Teams Championship. In 2009 it then raced in the International GT Open series entered by Advanced Engineering for Peter Bamford and Mati Griffin in six rounds, with Rui Aguas and Alessandro Garofano taking the reins in the final two rounds. #2624 then took part in the 6 Hours of Vallelunga that year as an AF Corse entry with Vimal Mehta, Sean Paul Breslin and Patrick Breslin finishing an impressive 2nd in class and 7th overall.

#2624 raced in the Le Mans Series (LMS) during 2010 and 2011 (as an AF Corse entry once again), plus in the biggest race of them all, the 2011 24 Hours of Le Mans. For 2010 it was mostly driven by Luis Perez-Companc and Matias Russo. Additionally #2624 raced in the final round of the 2010 Intercontinental Le Mans Cup (1000km Zhuhai) with Jaime Melo, Gianmaria Bruni and Toni Vilander finishing 3rd in class. Its final race in 2010 was again the 6 Hours of Vallelunga where Giancarlo Fisichella, Marco Cioci and Piergiuseppe Perazzini also came home 3rd in class.

2011 was the final season for #2624 and arguably its most successful. Raced in a mixture of events it was driven mostly by Marco Cioci and Piergiuseppe Perazzini. The pair won the Monza 4 Hours, then finished 2nd in class in the Paul Ricard and Spa LMS rounds (with the help of Stephane Lemeret). Cioci and Perazzini then raced #2624 in the 500 miles of Imola (5th) prior to the 24 Hours of Le Mans where they were joined by Sean Paul Breslin, but sadly retired in the 15th hour. It then won the Misano 6 Hours in the hands of Perazzini, Cioci and Lorenzo Casé. Petit Le Mans saw 2624’s final race with Rob Kauffman, Rui Aguas and Justin Bell finishing 3rd in the Pro-Am class.

The car’s impressive career saw it finish in the top 3 in class on 12 occasions with 2 victories and 10 podiums. In its life #2624 raced at many of the iconic circuits including Le Mans, Spa, Francorchamps, Silverstone, Monza, Road Atlanta, Imola, Donington Park, Magny Cours, Barcelona, Zhuhai, Hungaroring, Le Castellet, Misano, Algarve, Vallelunga, Adria, Oschersleben, Brno, Bucharest, Nogaro and San Luis. The full race history of chassis 2624 is listed in the History section below.

After it was retired from competition, AF Corse restored #2624, obtaining the coveted ‘Red Book’ Classiche certification in the process. #2624 also comes with a Ferrari Certificate of Origin. The engine and gearbox have been rebuild by Michelotto to the latest specification and have zero hours. The car is in stunning condition as restored and comes with 1 set of spare wheels. As part of the sale, #2624 will receive new a new fuel cell, crack testing, seat and belts so that is in 100% race-ready condition with nothing further to spend.

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a works supported Ferrari 430 GTC EVO “Wide Body” with impressive race history which would sit proudly in any discerning Ferrari collection while also being eligible to race in Peter Auto’s Endurance Racing Legends, Masters Endurance Legends and Ferrari‘s Club Competizione GT program where it would be a welcome and competitive entry.

History

2008 ex-AF Corse Ferrari 430 GTC F131 Evo Image Gallery