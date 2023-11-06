FOR SALE: 2007 Porsche 997 GT3 RSR

• CHASSIS NUMBER: WP0ZZZ99Z7S799920

• YEAR: 2007

• LOCATION: Belgium

• CAR TYPE: Coupé

• LHD/RHD: LHD

• ROAD REG.: No

• COMP. READY: Yes

• FIA HTP: No

• INTERIOR COLOR: White

• EXTERIOR COLOR: Juniper livery

• PRICE: P.O.A.

We have the pleasure to offer this beautiful original condition 2007 Porsche 997 GT3 RSR for sale.

Somewhat confusing, the full model name contains “GT3” whereas these cars were built to compete in the GTE (GT2) class of the World Endurance Championship (WEC). Designed strictly for competition on the world’s most important racing circuits, the Porsche 997 GT3 RSR was introduced by Porsche Motorsport as its top customer racing model in 2007 following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the very successful 996 RSR. With only 37 cars built in 2007 and a total of 98 cars built in the 6 years from 2007 up to 2012, the 997 RSR is a very rare and sought-after ultimate specification Porsche GT racer.

Our car has following key identification numbers (per the accompanying Porsche Motorsport Delivery Data Sheet):