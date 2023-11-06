Join The World's Best Iconic & Vintage Car Community >>
FOR SALE: 2007 Porsche 997 GT3 RSR

2007 Porsche 997 GT3 RSR

Where to Buy

RMD is currently offering a 2007 Porsche 997 GT3 RSR for sale. Click here to inquire on their website.

Key Features

  • One of only 37 ultimate GTE (GT2) class Porsche 997 RSR built in 2007
  • Ex-Farnbacher Loles Motorsport and Juniper Racing with excellent race history
  • Never accidented and full matching numbers
  • Sold in 100% race-ready condition with extensive spares
  • Eligible for all prime historic race events worldwide (ERL, MEL, HSR, SVRA, etc.)

Specifications

•     CHASSIS NUMBER: WP0ZZZ99Z7S799920

•     YEAR: 2007

•     LOCATION: Belgium

•     CAR TYPE: Coupé

•     LHD/RHD: LHD

•     ROAD REG.: No

•     COMP. READY: Yes

•     FIA HTP: No

•     INTERIOR COLOR: White

•     EXTERIOR COLOR: Juniper livery

•     PRICE: P.O.A.

Description

We have the pleasure to offer this beautiful original condition 2007 Porsche 997 GT3 RSR for sale.

Somewhat confusing, the full model name contains “GT3” whereas these cars were built to compete in the GTE (GT2) class of the World Endurance Championship (WEC). Designed strictly for competition on the world’s most important racing circuits, the Porsche 997 GT3 RSR was introduced by Porsche Motorsport as its top customer racing model in 2007 following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the very successful 996 RSR. With only 37 cars built in 2007 and a total of 98 cars built in the 6 years from 2007 up to 2012, the 997 RSR is a very rare and sought-after ultimate specification Porsche GT racer.

Our car has following key identification numbers (per the accompanying Porsche Motorsport Delivery Data Sheet):

VIN #: WP0ZZZ99Z7S799920
Production #: 047 0025
Roll-cage #: 9283
Engine #: 61722509
Gearbox #: 2000 208
The car was sold new by Porsche Motorsport on January 12th, 2007 to US-based Farnbacher Loles Motorsport who, just 2 weeks later, used it at the Sebring 12hr test finishing 9th in class. On March 17th, the car was entered for the Sebring 12hr race, driven by P. Ehret, L.E. Nielsen and D. Werner who finished just outside the podium with an excellent 4th in class result. Later in the year, the car was bought by Australian entrepreneur Shaun Juniper and entered for the 2008 Dubai 24hr race where Juniper, paired with Twigg, Said and Luff, finished 4th overall and 3rd in Class. The car subsequently raced in the 2008 Nurburgring 24hr (DNF) and the Sepang 12hr (DNF) after which it went back to Australia and remained unused until it was brought back to Europe in 2021 where it sat in the current owner’s collection until now being readied for the 2024 race season.
Still in its spectacular Juniper livery today, the car has never been accidented and retains its original shell, engine, gearbox, and roll-cage so it is full matching numbers. Total mileage since complete overhaul of the engine and gearbox is only 962 km corresponding to just over 6 hours running. The car is being completely gone through, re-aligned, dampers overhauled, fresh fluids, etc. and is sold in 100% race-ready condition with a new fuel cell, seat, belts, updated fire system and fresh crack test. The engine is fitted with the correct, FIA/ACO approved air restrictors with corresponding engine ECU-mapping.
Finally, there is an extensive spares package including multiple wheels sets, body work, suspension parts, etc.. (a full spares list is available on request).
This stunning “Juniper” GT2/GTE-class Porsche 997 RSR is sold race-ready for the 2024 season where it can be enjoyed by its next owner in both Peter Auto’s Endurance Racing Legends (ERL) as well as Masters’ Endurance Legends (MEL) while also being eligible for all USA historic race events such as the Daytona 24hr classic.

2007 Porsche 997 GT3 RSR Image Gallery

