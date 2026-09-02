FOR SALE: 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina

Scheduled to cross the block at RM Sotheby’s on September 23, this 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina is estimated at $1,100,000–$1,400,000. An EU-specification example originally delivered to Monaco, the car has since been imported into the United States and presents an unusually compelling combination of provenance, originality, specification, and exceptionally low mileage.

Completed in October 2001, this Barchetta is the 263rd of only 448 examples produced, placing it firmly among Ferrari’s limited-production modern classics. Whereas the majority were finished in traditional Rosso Corsa, this example wears the considerably rarer combination of Nero Daytona exterior paint over a Pelle Beige leather interior. It was delivered new in Monaco to Austrian investor Markus Lehner, who subsequently competed in the Ferrari Challenge, earning Rookie of the Year honors in his debut season before becoming a European champion in his class the following year.

In July 2019, the Ferrari was acquired by its most recent Swiss owner and immediately placed with Sportgarage Leirer AG, an official Ferrari service center in Stein. A comprehensive service was performed, including timing-belt replacement and cosmetic attention to minor imperfections on the left side of the body.

Perhaps most importantly for collectors, the 550 Barchetta received Ferrari Classiche certification in December 2019. The certification confirms the car’s factory-correct configuration and verifies that it retains its original chassis, V12 engine, gearbox, and bodywork—important attributes for a limited-production Ferrari of this caliber. The car was subsequently enrolled in Ferrari’s Premium program in January 2020, followed by further preventative maintenance. An annual service was completed in February 2021 at 5,265 km, while subsequent work included replacement of coolant and fuel lines, hose clamps, and steering-rack rubber boots.

Imported to the U.S. earlier this year, the Ferrari comes with substantial supporting documentation and desirable original accessories, including its owner’s manuals and service book in the correct Barchetta pouch, Ferrari-branded Maglite, Classiche certification binder, car cover, tool kit, and soft top with its leather storage bag.

With just 5,504 km (approximately 3,420 miles) recorded at cataloging, this 550 Barchetta combines Ferrari’s naturally aspirated V-12, a six-speed gated manual transmission, open-air driving, limited production, and exceptional originality. Twenty-five years after its creation, it represents exactly the kind of analog, low-production Ferrari that has become increasingly coveted by serious collectors.

Source: RM Sotheby’s