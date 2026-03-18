FOR SALE: 1999 Chrysler Viper GTS-R

Developed at Chrysler’s Advanced Design Studios in late 1988, the Dodge Viper debuted as a concept at the 1989 Detroit Auto Show, drawing clear inspiration from Carroll Shelby’s Cobra Daytona. Built for both road and track, the Viper’s racing program launched in 1995, with the Chrysler Viper GTS-R engineered by Chrysler factory specialists and Anglo-American partners including Caldwell Development, J&P Motorsport, Reynard Motorsport, Riley & Scott, and Roush Industries.

Currently listed on Bring a Trailer, this GTS-R is one of five ORECA-built chassis used in the 1999 FIA GT championship. Chassis C20, fielded as the number two entry with drivers like Jean-Philippe Belloc, David Donohue, and Dominique Dupuy, debuted with a sweep at the Hockenheim 500km and followed with wins at Budapest and Watkins Glen, finishing second overall.

Dupuy later campaigned it to back-to-back FFSA GT titles in 2000–2001, adding multiple wins and podiums through 2003. After subsequent ownership changes, it returned to ORECA for updates and raced in FFSA GT until 2007 before entering vintage and international events, including the Classic 24 Hours of Daytona, Sebring Classic 12 Hours, Le Mans Classic, Spa Classic, and Silverstone Classic. Following a 2019–2021 refurbishment, it ran at the 80th Goodwood Members Meeting.

Restored to its 1999 Watkins Glen livery, the car features plexiglass windows, front splitter, dive planes, roof air inlet, rear diffuser and wing, side exhausts, and OZ Racing wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot slicks. Braking is via ventilated Brembo discs, while suspension includes aluminum wishbones, adjustable coilovers, and anti-roll bars. The cockpit holds a single Sparco seat with six-point harness, carbon-fiber panels, sliding vents, radio, fire suppression, and roll cage.

The 8.0-liter V10 delivers 600 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque through a six-speed manual and limited-slip differential, with dry-sump lubrication and MoTeC engine management. Power-assisted steering, quick jacks, and FIA GT-spec suspension complete the race-ready package.

Source: Bring a Trailer