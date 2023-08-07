FOR SALE: 1995 Ferrari F50

Broad Arrow Auctions will be auctioning a special 1995 Ferrari F50 this month as part of their Monterey event and it is expected to fetch between $4,000,000 to $4,500,000.

Celebrating Ferrari’s Golden Anniversary, the F50 is a remarkable model, featuring a removable hardtop and a body composition of Kevlar, carbon-fiber, and Nomex, designed with organic and curvaceous styling by Pininfarina. Powered by a 513 hp, naturally aspirated V-12 engine derived from Ferrari’s 1992 Formula 1 machine, the F50 boasts a top speed of nearly 202 mph and can accelerate from zero to 62 mph in under 3.9 seconds.

This specific F50, chassis number 103495, is a 1995 European-specification model in classic Rosso Corsa over Nero (Black) upholstery with red cloth seat inserts. It holds significance as the 30th F50 produced and was completed on December 13, 1995. Originally delivered to a Ferrari dealer in the Netherlands, it found its way to various owners, including renowned Dutch Ferrari collector Sander van der Velden and the esteemed Japanese exotic car dealer Art Sports.

By 1997, it was in the hands of its first long-term owner, Yoshiho Matsuda, a passionate Ferrari collector in Tokyo. With limited public appearances over the years, this F50 remained well-maintained and currently shows fewer than 11,500 kilometers (7,146 miles). It comes with a range of accessories, including tools, a luggage set, a tonneau cover, rollover hoops, and the factory red F50 logoed flight case. While fitted with a Tubi exhaust, the original factory exhaust components are also included.

As a true icon of analog-era supercars and one of the rarest Ferrari halo cars with only 349 produced, the F50 is poised to be a highly sought-after and valuable collectible.

Source: Broad Arrow Auctions