FOR SALE: 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.8 ‘Strassenversion’

The spotlight at RM Sotheby’s Woodcote Park auction on 8 July will fall on one of the rarest and most extraordinary air-cooled Porsche competition derivatives ever produced: the 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.8 “Strassenversion”. Expected to command between $2.5 million and $3 million, this exceptional machine is one of only two road-oriented RSRs specially commissioned through Porsche Exclusive, making it among the most bespoke Type 964s ever created.

Unlike conventional Carrera RSR race cars, this example was tailored for an elite Porsche VIP client who requested the performance of a factory-built racing car combined with an exquisitely finished road-car interior. Completed in Polar Silver Metallic over an extensively hand-trimmed Guards Red leather cabin, the bespoke specification extends far beyond the seats and dashboard. The Matter roll cage, steering column, center console, door caps, air-jack plumbing, and even the dashboard controls were individually wrapped in leather, creating a level of craftsmanship virtually unmatched among Porsche Motorsport products.

Although luxuriously appointed, the car remained fundamentally a competition machine. It is powered by its original matching-numbers 3.8-liter Type M64/04 naturally aspirated flat-six equipped with the desirable twin-ignition “Le Mans” specification, paired with its original Getrag G50 gearbox. Additional factory equipment includes a 120-liter fuel cell, integrated air-jack system, 40-percent locking rear differential, gold-painted brake calipers, Speedline RS wheels with Amethyst Metallic centers, and a passenger seat, combining race-ready engineering with extraordinary exclusivity.

The Carrera RSR 3.8 itself occupies a pivotal place in Porsche history. Developed from the successful 964 Carrera Cup platform following the collapse of the FIA World Sportscar Championship, the RSR revitalized Porsche’s customer GT racing program. With approximately 380 horsepower, extensive lightweight construction, and remarkable durability, the model quickly established itself as one of the dominant GT race cars of the early 1990s, securing overall victories at Spa-Francorchamps, Suzuka, and Interlagos while also earning class wins at Le Mans, Daytona, and Sebring.

Chassis 496107, offered here, possesses an even more remarkable history. Delivered new in March 1996 after an extended bespoke build process, it was immediately placed into a private collection and remained untouched in storage for nearly twenty years before resurfacing in 2015. Remarkably, the odometer displays only 10 kilometers, effectively preserving the car in delivery condition. It still retains its factory-applied Cosmoline protective coating, original tires, matching-numbers drivetrain, and even the dust accumulated during decades of storage.

As one of only two “Strassenversion” Carrera RSR 3.8s ever produced and arguably the finest surviving example, this virtually untouched masterpiece represents an unparalleled opportunity for collectors seeking the ultimate expression of Porsche’s air-cooled engineering and Exclusive Manufaktur craftsmanship.

Source: RM Sotheby’s