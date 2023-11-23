FOR SALE: 1990 Porsche 962C – Brun Motorsport

• CHASSIS NUMBER: 962-008BM

• YEAR: 1990

• LOCATION: Belgium

• CAR TYPE: Coupé

• LHD/RHD: RHD

• ROAD REG.: No

• COMP. READY: Yes

• FIA HTP: No

• INTERIOR COLOR: Black

• EXTERIOR COLOR: Jägermeister

• PRICE: P.O.A.

We are delighted to offer for sale this beautiful and iconic 1990 Porsche 962C – chassis “008 BM” – as campaigned by the celebrated German/Swiss team of Brun Motorsport.

For many enthusiasts the most iconic endurance racing car design has been the classically sleek and graceful Porsche 956/962 series. These immensely capable, practical and reliable machines have won the Le Mans 24-Hours race no fewer than seven times, the Daytona 24-Hours six times and the Sebring 12-Hours four times. In addition these Porsches dominated the relevant FIA World Championship, winning it five times, plus four American IMSA Championship titles, the European InterSerie and Japanese Sports Car Championship. There is growing interest worldwide in these increasingly highly regarded cars from the Group C era of 1982-1991.

Walter Brun’s organisation developed its own Porsche 962 variants in conjunction with John Thompson’s TC Prototypes company in the UK, employing Formula 1 experience and techniques, their aluminium honeycomb/carbon composite chassis proving stiffer than the standard factory aluminium fabrications. Brun Motorsport often ran as many as three cars in each event, each in its own individual and iconic sponsorship livery. Brun Motorsport won the FIA World Sports Prototype Championship of Teams in 1986 – beating both the rival Joest and Porsche factory equipes. Brun Porsches contested every Le Mans 24-Hour race from 1984-1991, finishing 2nd overall in 1986 beaten only by the works Martini-Porsche entry and in 1990 they lay second – splitting the TWR Jaguar XJRs – until an agonizing engine failure with just 15 minutes remaining. Brun race engines were built and maintained by Porsche Motorsport in Stuttgart.

Our car is the eight and final Brun team Porsche 962C with chassis ‘008BM’ which was pressed into service in 1990. It was campaigned in a variety of distinctive and striking sponsorship liveries in Europe, Mexico and Japan through 1990-91. It first appeared in Torno/FATurbo livery and subsequently the car competed in Torno, Jägermeister, FATurbo, Coloni and Guffanti-Repsol guise. The best result achieved was at Silverstone where Massimo Sigala and Bernard Santal placed 8th. The car’s final outings came in 1991 with select outings at Suzuka, Monza and Silversone. At the end of the year, Brun Motorsport wound down their operation and 008BM was not raced again. (The full race history of the 008BM is listed in the history section below).

Benefitting from a full restoration by Group C specialist Phil Stott (UK) and carrying its iconic and stunning Jägermeister livery as raced at Spa and Nürburgring, the car was bought by its current owner in 2010 and raced successfully for several years up to its final outing at Spa in 2017 after which it was placed in storage. Its specification includes the latest aero-spec with the car’s current twin KKK-turbocharged 3-litre flat-six, fully water cooled engine developing some 680bhp at 8,200rpm on 1.2-bar boost with Motec electronics. The engine and gearbox have 2114 km running which corresponds to about 15 hours since its last rebuild by renown Rugen Motoren (Germany). While in its current 10+ year ownership, 008BM has always been maintained with no expense spared and remains in excellent condition. As it has not raced since 2017, the car will need a recommissioning including a complete go-through with fresh fluids, new fuel cell, crack test, belts and fire extinguisher update upon which it will be ready to shine again on the race track. Spares include 2 sets of wheels, bodywork items and miscellanous running spares.

This final ex-Brun Motorsport Porsche 962C – the ultimate Porsche Type 962 design – in its stunning and iconic Jägermeister livery would be a prominent asset in any serious Porsche collection while also being a welcome and competitive entry into the prestigious Group C races held around the world.

History

1990 Porsche 962C – Brun Motorsport Image Gallery