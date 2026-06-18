FOR SALE: 1988 Mercedes-Benz 300 CE 6.0 AMG Hammer ‘Galdi Coupe’

A remarkable chapter in AMG history as the legendary 1988 Mercedes-Benz 300 CE 6.0 AMG Hammer “Galdi Coupe” is offered by RM Sotheby’s with an estimated value of $750,000 to $900,000. Widely regarded as one of the most significant performance Mercedes-Benz models ever created, this exceptionally preserved example represents the era when AMG transformed from a niche tuning specialist into a globally recognized performance brand.

Finished in elegant Pearl Black over extended gray leather, the Galdi Coupe is one of only three 6.0-liter Hammer Coupes assembled by AMG North America in Westmont, Illinois. More notably, it is the sole example equipped with the distinctive Westmont-exclusive molded ducktail spoiler, a feature that further elevates its rarity among an already microscopic production run.

During the late 1980s, enthusiasts seeking extreme performance often turned to exotic machines such as the Ferrari Testarossa, Lamborghini Countach, or Porsche 959. The AMG Hammer, however, delivered a different proposition. Beneath the understated styling of a Mercedes-Benz coupe lurked a hand-built 6.0-liter, 32-valve V8 producing approximately 385 horsepower, allowing the car to achieve performance levels that rivaled the world’s leading supercars while maintaining the comfort, refinement, and practicality of a luxury grand tourer.

Commissioned new by Arizona financier and motorsport enthusiast Joseph C. Galdi II through Beverly Hills Motoring Accessories, the coupe underwent an extensive transformation at AMG North America’s renowned Westmont facility. Engineers reinforced the chassis, upgraded the suspension and braking systems, fitted a performance-oriented drivetrain, and installed AMG’s signature aerodynamic enhancements. The result was a discreet yet devastatingly fast machine capable of effortlessly covering vast distances at extraordinary speeds.

The car gained further notoriety in 1990 when IMSA GT racing legend Steve Millen evaluated it for Exotic Cars Quarterly. Following extensive testing, Millen praised the Hammer Coupe’s unique combination of speed, handling, comfort, and craftsmanship, describing it as a vehicle that rewarded spirited driving unlike anything else available at the time.

Since 2016, the Galdi Coupe has been owned by noted AMG authority Jonathan Hodgman, who invested more than $160,000 in meticulous servicing and reliability-focused upgrades. Extensive mechanical restoration work preserved the originality of the AMG-specification drivetrain while enhancing long-term durability through carefully engineered OEM-plus improvements. Today, the car retains its original AMG 32-valve engine, upgraded transmission, and factory-correct chassis modifications.

Showing fewer than 36,000 miles, the Hammer is accompanied by extensive documentation, a detailed service history, and a Certificate of Authenticity issued by AMG North America founder Richard Buxbaum. With its unmatched provenance, rarity, and historical significance, the Galdi Coupe stands as one of the most desirable AMG collector cars ever offered for public sale—a true icon from the golden age of high-performance luxury automobiles.

Source: RM Sotheby’s