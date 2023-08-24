FOR SALE: 1981 Zakspeed Ford Escort II Group 4

Where to Buy

RMD has a 1981 Zakspeed Ford Escort II Group 4 for sale. Click here to inquire on their website.

Key Features

Genuine 1981 Denim livered Zakspeed Escort II Group 4

Raced successfully in-period by German Jörg Van Ommen

Well documented including its original 1981 ONS Wagenpass

Sold in 100% race-ready condition with everything current

A welcome entry to the historic racing and/or hillclimb scene

Additional Files

Technical Specification – Download

Video

2010 Wolsfelder Hillclimb – Watch

Specifications

• CHASSIS NUMBER: ZAK-G4-001/81

• YEAR: 1981

• LOCATION: Switzerland

• CAR TYPE: Coupé

• LHD/RHD: LHD

• ROAD REG.

• COMP. READY: Yes

• FIA HTP: Yes

• INTERIOR COLOR: Black

• EXTERIOR COLOR: Denim Blue/white

• PRICE: EUR 249.000,-

Description

This is the original Denim sponsored Zakspeed Ford Escort II Group 4 as entered by the Zakspeed team for German racing driver Jörg van Ommen in 1981. Van Ommen raced the car successfully in both 1981 and 1982 achieving multiple wins and even more podium finishes (see the race history in the history section below).

Its specification is state-of-the-art Group 4 with 4 cylinder BDA of 1992ccm delivering 280bhp, Lucas injection, 5 speed race ZF-gearbox, 75% limited diff, 4 pot Girling (front) and ATE (rear) brakes and 15″ BBS wheels.

After lingering around for some years at Zakspeed it was bought by JB Classic Racing who embarked on a complete, ground-up restoration which was finished at the end of 2009. The car subsequently made some appearances on the historic hill climb scene after which it was sold in 2015 to its current Swiss owner who has since campaigned the car in the DRM Revival at the Oldtimer Grand Prix and in Peter Auto’s Heritage Touring Cars (HTC).

This stunning Denim livered Zakspeed Escort II is in race-ready condition with all date related items (fuel cell, fire system, seat and belts) current and with an FIA HTP valid till end 2026. Its BDG engine was rebuild by Richardson Engineering with only run 4 hours run-time since. The car comes with 2 sets of spare BBS wheels and is well documented including its original ONS wagenpass as issued for Zakspeed in 1981.

This car, representing the Holy Grail of the original circuit racing Mk2s, resides in Switzerland where an inspection can be arranged subject to appointment.

1981 Zakspeed Ford Escort II Group 4 Image Gallery