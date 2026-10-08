FOR SALE: 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS Chairs & Flares

The Ferrari Dino represented one of the most important technical departures in Maranello’s history. Conceived around the compact V-6 principles developed in honor of Enzo Ferrari’s son Dino, the mid-engine sports car challenged Porsche on entirely different terms. By the time the 246 GT and open-roof 246 GTS arrived, the concept had evolved into one of the era’s defining driver’s cars.

This 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS is an especially significant example. Chassis 06464 was completed on December 20, 1973, and is one of approximately 91 U.S.-market 246 GTS examples equipped with the factory “Chairs and Flares” package. More unusually, it is one of only three 246 GTS examples delivered with an Argento-painted removable targa panel.

The “Chairs and Flares” specification combined Daytona-style seats with wider 7.5-inch Campagnolo alloy wheels and corresponding flared fenders. The wheels are fitted with 205/70VR14 Michelin XWX tires, while servo-assisted ventilated disc brakes provide braking at all four corners. The combination was more than cosmetic: the wider wheels and tires complemented the Dino’s inherently balanced mid-engine chassis.

Power comes from Ferrari’s 2.4-liter Tipo 135CS V-6, featuring a 65-degree cylinder-bank angle, dual overhead camshafts and three dual-barrel Weber carburetors. The engine drives the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transaxle, retaining the mechanical character that made the Dino so distinctive. An MSD Digital-6 Plus programmable ignition has been added, while the carburetors were rebuilt in 2020. Subsequent maintenance included replacement of the thermostat, cooling fan and spark plugs.

Finished in Nero with its restored Argento roof panel, the car underwent a substantial refurbishment in 2013 and received further paint and interior work in 2026. Its cabin was returned to the factory-specified Tobacco and black leather combination, complemented by Daytona-style seats, a gated shifter, air conditioning, power windows and a Blaupunkt push-button radio. The odometer displays approximately 68,000 miles.

Its documentation strengthens the car’s appeal. The sale includes reports from Ferrari historians Matthias Bartz and Marcel Massini, handwritten maintenance records dating to 1974, recent invoices, and identification of the original engine, transaxle and Scaglietti body numbers.

At the time of writing, the Dino was bidding at $602,460 on Bring a Trailer, with the auction scheduled to conclude October 13, 2026. The figure reflects the market’s continuing recognition that the Dino 246 GTS is not merely a smaller Ferrari, but a landmark in the company’s transition toward lightweight, mid-engine road cars.

Source: Bring a Trailer