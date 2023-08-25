FOR SALE: 1971 Lola T212

• CHASSIS NUMBER: HU28

• YEAR: 1971

• LOCATION: Germany

• CAR TYPE: Open Sportsracer

• LHD/RHD: RHD

• ROAD REG.: No

• COMP. READY: Yes

• FIA HTP: Yes

• INTERIOR COLOR

• EXTERIOR COLOR: Light Blue with White Striping

• PRICE: EUR 220.000,-

We have the pleasure to present this genuine 1971 Lola T212 with chassis number HU28 for sale on behalf of its current owner.

It is important to note that HU28 has continuous and clear ownership history from new and still has its original tub and chassis plate!

HU28 was shipped by Lola in 1971 to Carl Haas, Lola’s North American agent, who then sold the car to Michael Hall of Chicago who only raced the car once. In 1972 HU28 returned to the UK where it was used in hill-climb races by its next two owners during 1972 and 1973.

At the end of 1973 it was sold to Scottish racer Anthony Charnell of Mogil Motors who would race HU28 successfully for 10 years (!) in sports car races and libre events winning the 1974 Scottish Sport car championship and achieving no less than 15 class wins and 8 overall wins.

Charnell then sold HU28 in 1987 to Swedish Thomas Henrysson who started a complete restoration of the car. Before the restoration was finished, the project was bought by Claus Bjerglund (Denmark) who completed the restoration and raced the car in historics from 2010 to 2016. In 2016 HU28 was bought by its current owner who has raced this pretty Lola T212 in several historic races including the 2018 Le Mans Classic.

(The detailed race history of the car can be found in the history section below.)

HU28 is in excellent, race-ready condition with a current FIA HTP valid until December 31st, 2026. Its Gathercole FVC engine has only 6 hours running since it was rebuild by Britec Motorsports. The only item to replace would be a new fuel cell which the seller will be happy to provide. HU28 also comes with good spares which include 2 sets of wheels, 10 gear-ratios, brake discs and hubs, suspension parts and miscellanous running spares while there is also an optional seperate zero-hours Britec FVC engine.

This is a rare opportunity to buy a genuine, no “stories” Lola T212 sports racer in excellent condition which is ready to be enjoyed in the many historic races it is eligible for such as Masters Sports Cars, Peter Auto’s CER1, Le Mans Classic etc..

