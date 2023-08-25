FOR SALE: 1970 ex-Ronnie Peterson March 701

RMD is offering this 1970 ex-Ronnie Peterson March 701 for sale. Click here to inquire on their website.

We have the pleasure to offer this stunning 1970 ex-Ronnie Peterson March 701 chassis 8 for sale.

March Engineering was set up in September 1969 by amateur racing drivers Max Mosley, Alan Rees and Graham Coaker, with engineer and former McLaren and Cosworth racing car designer Robin Herd. After having produced a prototype car, Max Mosley announced that March would enter a car for the first Grand Prix of the 1970 Formula One season. They did much better as no less than five March 701 appeared at the South African Grand Prix on March 7th, 1970.

March’s first F1 car was an immediate success. Robin Herd designed a simple bathtub monocoque for the March 701, with basic outboard suspension. As well as running a works team with STP sponsorship and drivers Chris Amon and Jo Siffert, cars were also supplied to Team Tyrrell for the new World Champion Jackie Stewart, to STP for Mario Andretti, and to Colin Crabbe’s Antique Automobiles for F2 star Ronnie Peterson which is the car on offer.

Chassis 701/8 first became available for the third race of 1970 at the Monaco GP in May, but with the responsibility of looking after the team’s one and only engine, Peterson was unable to match the pace of the leading 701s driven by Stewart and Amon, although he did compare favourably with experienced works driver Jo Siffert. On his Formula One debut the talented Swede qualified twelfth and was the only March to finish, just out of the points in seventh.

That was to be Peterson’s best result of the year, the remaining races yielding only two ninth places, two unclassified finishes and an eleventh-placed finish in the team’s last race at the 1970 United States Grand Prix. The car’s 1970 race results can be seen below in the History section.

After the 1970 season, 701/8 was sold to Alfa Romeo for testing after which it was bought by Nini Botto, by Patriarca to then – in the mid-90s – by Flavio Tullio who returned the car back to its original “Antique Automobiles” livery. In 2005, 701/8 was bought by Peter Schleiffer who sold the car to its current owner in 2008. Since then, 701/8 has been very well maintained and participated in no less than five Monaco Historic GPs, the last one in 2018.

701/8 is offered for sale in excellent and race-ready condition with a current FIA HTP and fuel cell valid until 2025. The DFV engine – rebuilt by Richardson – has 7 hours on it and all other date related items are current. Spares consist of a set of wheels, a complete spare body, various gear-ratio’s and miscellaneous running spares.

This is a rare opportunity to own an early 70’s F1 car driven by legendary Swedish driver Ronnie Peterson which would be an asset to any serious F1 collection while also being highly eligible for the prestigious Monaco Historic Grand Prix.

