FOR SALE: 1968 Ferrari 330 GTC

Listed for sale on Bring a Trailer, this 1968 Ferrari 330 GTC represents one of 598 examples produced between 1966 and 1968, combining Ferrari’s traditional grand-touring sophistication with a distinctly sporting character. Introduced at the 1966 Geneva Auto Show, the 330 GTC was conceived as a more agile alternative to the larger 330 GT 2+2 while incorporating key mechanical elements from the competition-bred 275 GTB. Pininfarina styled and assembled the bodywork in Turin before Ferrari completed the car mechanically at Maranello.

At the heart of the 330 GTC is its 4.0-liter Colombo V12, rated at 300 horsepower. For its era, that output delivered exceptional performance, with 0–60 mph taking less than seven seconds and a top speed approaching 150 mph.

The 330 GTC’s 2,400mm wheelbase was approximately 10 inches shorter than that of the 330 GT 2+2, giving the car greater agility and a more responsive road-going character. Its chassis shared the 275 GTB’s steering, independent suspension, and five-speed manual transaxle, while servo-assisted disc brakes with three-piston calipers at each wheel provided substantial stopping power. Refurbishment also addressed various areas of the body, including the fenders, rocker panels, quarter panels, doors, and other sheet-metal sections. The Campagnolo center-lock alloy wheels were refinished and fitted with 205VR14 Michelin XWX tires.

Pininfarina’s restrained styling drew inspiration from several Ferrari icons. The front incorporated cues from the 500 Superfast, including its slim oval grille, recessed headlights, and louvered engine-bay vents, while the rounded tail echoed the 275 GTS. Split bumpers, fender and sail-panel vents, a driver-side mirror, and quad exhaust outlets completed the distinctive profile.

Inside, the cabin was retrimmed in black leather and configured with a practical rear luggage shelf in place of rear seats. Wood trim, Coco Mats, a fluted headliner, air conditioning, power windows, and a Becker Europa radio add period-appropriate luxury. Veglia Borletti instruments include a 300-km/h speedometer and 7,000-rpm tachometer.

Chassis 11017 was reportedly delivered new on May 8, 1968, to Motor S.a.s. Carla Allegretti e C in Bologna and subsequently sold to its first owner in Massa Lombarda. It later made its way to the United States, where it was acquired by a Washington owner in 1994. Between 2009 and 2013, the Ferrari underwent an extensive refurbishment, including a repaint in its original Argento Silver, restoration of the black leather interior, and mechanical work on its 4.0-liter Colombo V12 and triple Weber carburetors.

Source: Bring a Trailer