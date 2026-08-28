FOR SALE: 1967 AAR Eagle Mk I Gurney-Weslake

Now offered through RM Sotheby’s, this 1967 All-American Racers Eagle Mk I Gurney-Weslake represents one of the most historically important American-built Grand Prix cars ever conceived. Chassis 103 is the third of only four Formula 1-specification Eagle Mk Is constructed by Dan Gurney’s All-American Racers (AAR), a program born from Gurney’s determination to establish a serious American presence in international road racing.

The Eagle was developed around a lightweight aluminum monocoque and was powered by the distinctive 2,997-cc, 48-valve Gurney-Weslake V-12. Producing approximately 390 horsepower at 10,500 rpm, the sophisticated engine gave the Eagle the performance necessary to challenge established European constructors. Chassis 103 was one of just three Eagles fitted with this remarkable V-12 powerplant, making it especially significant among surviving examples.

The car made its racing debut at the 1967 Race of Champions at Brands Hatch with Richie Ginther at the wheel, while Gurney drove the sister chassis. The event produced an extraordinary breakthrough for AAR, as Gurney secured victory and the V-12 Eagle achieved its first race finish. Chassis 103 subsequently contested the Monaco Grand Prix, although a fuel-injection pump belt failure forced Ginther’s retirement after four laps.

The Eagle returned to action later that season at Mosport Park for the Canadian Grand Prix. Despite encountering fuel-metering problems during practice, Gurney qualified fifth and delivered a superb performance in torrential rain, overcoming treacherous conditions to finish third. The result stands among the most notable achievements of the Eagle program and demonstrated the car’s genuine Grand Prix potential.

The wider AAR story reached its defining moment at the 1967 Belgian Grand Prix, where Gurney won outright in the lightweight Eagle Mk I chassis 104. That triumph remains the sole Formula 1 World Championship victory for AAR and, remarkably, the only Grand Prix victory achieved by an American-built Formula 1 car.

After AAR ended its Formula 1 effort, chassis 103 passed through several notable owners, including Danny Ongais, Dick Barbour, and historic racer Ben Liebert, who competed with it at events including the Goodwood Revival, Festival of Speed, and Monaco Historic Grand Prix. The current owner acquired the Eagle in 2002 and has preserved it within a private collection ever since.

With its extraordinary provenance, surviving Gurney-Weslake V-12, and direct association with Dan Gurney, chassis 103 is an exceptional historic racing asset. It is eligible for prestigious events such as the Monaco Grand Prix Historique and Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, offering its next custodian an opportunity to return one of America’s most significant Grand Prix machines to historic competition.

Source: RM Sotheby’s