FOR SALE: 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso Berlinetta

One of the most sought-after automobiles of all time will be auctioned on Broad Arrow Auctions and it is a 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso Berlinetta, a true masterpiece that embodies the elegance, performance, and prestige synonymous with the Ferrari brand.

Unveiled with great fanfare at the prestigious Paris Motor Show in 1962, the 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso Berlinetta immediately captivated onlookers with its breathtaking beauty and exceptional performance capabilities. Produced in limited numbers between 1963 and 1964, this grand tourer represents the pinnacle of Ferrari’s renowned 250 series, making it a highly coveted and cherished model among Ferrari enthusiasts and collectors.

Designed and crafted by the revered Italian coachbuilder Pininfarina, the Lusso showcases sleek and flowing lines that effortlessly combine aesthetics with aerodynamic efficiency. Its understated elegance is accentuated by the absence of excessive adornments, allowing the car’s inherent grace to shine through. With its long hood, short rear deck, and gently sloping roofline, the 250 GT Lusso Berlinetta exhibits perfect proportions that render it a truly timeless masterpiece.

However, the allure of the 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso Berlinetta extends far beyond its striking appearance. Beneath its elegant exterior lies a formidable performance machine that lives up to its prestigious heritage. Powering this exquisite vehicle is a magnificent 3.0-liter V12 engine, delivering an exhilarating driving experience. With a top speed of approximately 150 mph and a 0-60 mph acceleration time of just over seven seconds, the Lusso exemplifies Ferrari’s commitment to combining luxury with exceptional performance. Its refined suspension and precise handling make it a delight to drive on both winding roads and long stretches of open highway.

This 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso Berlinetta with chassis number 5695 has a captivating history. It was originally completed with a rare Grigio Fumo exterior and Pelle Bleu interior. The car was repainted metallic blue upon the original buyer’s request. It changed hands over the years until the current owner acquired it and won an award for its exceptional originality. This unique history adds to its allure for Ferrari enthusiasts.

With its stunning design, outstanding performance, and captivating history, this 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso Berlinetta stands as a testament to the enduring allure of vintage cars. As it goes up for auction at Broad Arrow Auctions, this car will surely serve as a reminder of the timeless beauty and craftsmanship of classic Ferraris.

Source: Broad Arrow Auctions