FOR SALE: 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster represents one of the most desirable evolutions of Mercedes-Benz’s legendary competition-bred sports car. Offered by RM Sotheby’s without reserve, this example is one of only 182 Roadsters produced for the 1962 model year and benefits from the particularly sought-after combination of an alloy-block engine and four-wheel disc brakes. Delivered new to Switzerland, the car subsequently enjoyed an extended history in the country before becoming part of prominent collections elsewhere in Europe.

Developed as the open-top successor to the iconic 300 SL Gullwing, the Roadster required considerably more engineering than simply replacing the coupe’s roof. Mercedes-Benz substantially revised the lightweight welded-steel chassis to accommodate conventional doors and wind-down windows. The rear suspension was also redesigned to improve ride quality and reduce the original car’s tendency toward oversteer. Updated lighting, a smaller fuel tank, and increased luggage capacity further enhanced its suitability as a high-speed grand tourer, while its 215-horsepower engine preserved the model’s sporting character.

According to its factory data card, stamped 4 June 1962, this example originally left the factory in White Grey paint and was fitted with engine number 198.982.10.000025, with the “982” designation identifying the desirable alloy engine block. Of the 1,858 300 SL Roadsters built overall, only a small fraction received this specification.

The car remained in Switzerland until at least 1990, after which it underwent significant restoration work. Between 1991 and 1996, a subsequent owner commissioned an approximately €90,000 restoration and repaint. Further mechanical work was completed by Garage Dupertuis in 2005, including attention to the engine’s pistons, connecting rods, crankshaft, clutch, valves, rocker arms, fuel system, brakes, and steering.

Following another Swiss ownership period, the 300 SL was sold at auction in France in 2010. It subsequently received repairs through Mercedes-Benz Classic in Feldbach before undergoing a comprehensive restoration by Kienle Automobiltechnik between 2014 and 2018. Documentation of that work is preserved in two accompanying binders.

Today, the Roadster is finished in Anthracite Grey Metallic over ivory leather, complemented by a black soft top. It retains matching-numbers chassis, body, gearbox, rear axle, and left and right kingpins. Its engine now incorporates a factory-replacement alloy block dated October 1965, while the cylinder head and steering box are non-original.

Acquired in 2019, the car has since served as the centerpiece of The Willy Michiels Collection. It is accompanied by a color-matched hardtop, owner’s manual, period 1961 300 SL Roadster catalogue, and extensive restoration documentation, making it an especially compelling proposition for collectors of significant Mercedes-Benz automobiles.

Source: RM Sotheby’s