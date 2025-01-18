FOR SALE: 1953 OSCA MT4

• CHASSIS NUMBER: 1127

• YEAR: 1953

• LOCATION: France

• CAR TYPE: Open Sportsracer

• LHD/RHD: LHD

• ROAD REG.: Yes

• COMP. READY: Yes

• FIA HTP: No

• INTERIOR COLOR: Alu

• EXTERIOR COLOR: Red

• PRICE: P.O.A.

We are delighted to offer this rare and beautiful 1953 Frua bodied OSCA MT4 with VIN # 1127 for sale.

OSCA (Officine Specializzate Costruzione Automobili) is a historic Italian car manufacturer, founded in 1947 by the Maserati brothers after leaving their namesake company. Known for its dedication to precision engineering and performance, OSCA quickly earned a reputation for producing lightweight, high-performance sports and racing cars. These vehicles captured the hearts of enthusiasts and dominated motorsport events in the mid-20th century, embodying the spirit of Italian automotive excellence.

The MT4 (Maserati Tipo 4) is one of OSCA’s most iconic models, introduced in 1948. A lightweight and nimble car designed primarily for racing, the MT4 featured a 1.1 to 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that delivered remarkable performance for its size. The MT4 achieved significant success in competitions, including class victories at prestigious events like the Mille Miglia, Targa Florio, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and overall victory at Sebring and Tour de France. The MT4 won 92 races, 109 class wins, 9 pole positions, and 194 podiums between 1948 and 1966. Its innovative engineering and elegant design made it a standout in both performance and aesthetics, solidifying OSCA’s legacy in automotive history.

Only 72 OSCA MT4s were built between 1948 and 1956. This limited production reflected OSCA’s focus on creating high-quality, handcrafted racing machines rather than mass-producing vehicles. Despite the small number, the MT4 achieved remarkable success on the track and remains a prized collector’s car today, admired for its engineering excellence and racing pedigree. The MT4 featured bodies crafted by several prominent coachbuilders, reflecting the era’s tradition of collaboration between chassis manufacturers and specialized body designers. The MT4 chassis was highly versatile, and various coachbuilders created unique designs for different racing and aesthetic preferences. Some of the most notable bodybuilders for the MT4 included:

Morelli: Morelli was one of the primary coachbuilders for the MT4, crafting sleek and lightweight aluminum bodies that emphasized aerodynamic efficiency. These designs were particularly popular for racing. Frua: Pietro Frua, known for his elegant and sophisticated designs, created just three custom-bodied MT4s, including our car with VIN #1127. Vignale: Alfredo Vignale, another celebrated Italian coachbuilder, contributed distinctive bodies with a focus on innovative styling and craftsmanship. Zagato: Although less common, Zagato also designed a few bodies for the MT4, often characterized by their lightweight construction and aerodynamics, perfect for competition.

These collaborations resulted in a variety of designs, making the MT4 a diverse and visually captivating car, with each example showcasing the individuality of the coachbuilder’s artistry combined with OSCA’s performance-focused engineering.

Below are the general technical specifications for the OSCA MT4:

Chassis: Tubular steel frame

Body: Aluminum, often custom-built by coachbuilders like Morelli, Frua, and Vignale

Configuration: Open two-seater or coupe

Engine Type: Inline 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated with following displacement Options:

1092 cc (1.1 liters)

1342 cc (1.3 liters)

1453 cc (1.5 liters)

Valvetrain: Twin overhead camshafts (DOHC), two valves per cylinder

Power Output: 1.1L: ~70–90 hp and 1.5L: ~110–120 hp

Carburetion: Twin Weber carburetors DC03

Cooling System: Water-cooled

Transmission: Gearbox: 4-speed manual

Drive: Rear-wheel drive (RWD)

Suspension Front: Independent suspension with double wishbones and coil springs

Suspension Rear: Live axle with semi-elliptical leaf springs

Brakes: Hydraulic drum brakes on all wheels

Performance: Top Speed of ~110–125 mph (depending on engine configuration and rear axle ratio)

Acceleration: Quick for its time due to lightweight construction and high power-to-weight ratio

Dimensions:

Length: ~3.9 meters (varied by body style)

Weight: ~550 to 650 kg (varied depending on body configuration)

Racing Achievements: Overall victory at Sebring ad Tour de France, class victories at the Mille Miglia and the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Our car with VIN #1127 is one of only 3 built with Frua bodywork and was delivered in early 1953 to US owner G. Moffett who raced the car for 2 years in various US races with commendable performances (detailed known race history is listed in the History section). The car was initially delivered with a 1342cc engine which was later replaced with a 1453cc twin cam, single ignition engine #1403 from the Cunningham-owned OSCA that won the 12hr of Sebring with Stirling Moss. In April 1954, #1127 was then sold to Chick Leson who raced the car on the West coast (Monterey Pebble Beach, etc.) until he sold it to Sam Weiss. Weiss continued to campaign the car during most of 1955 and 1956 at various events including the 1955 Nassay Speed Week Governor’s Trophy. #1127 then had a few more US owners until historic collector and racer Tim Ritter (Illinois) sold the car to its current owner in 1984 who restored the car making sure everything was kept original. The restoration was done by reputed British specialist Blakeney Motorsport and meticulously maintained since by Italian OSCA expert Autofficinaldo. He replaced the original OSCA/FIAT gearbox with a period correct ZF one (the original gearbox comes with the car) and rebuilt the fuel tank. Everything else on the car is original, including its beautiful Frua designed bodywork, radiators and shocks. During his 40 years of ownership, the owner transferred the car to Paris, France where it was road registered upon which he participated in no less than 12 Mille Miglia’s (!), Targa Florio Historic, Legenda Bassano and the Tour Auto.

#1127 is in immaculate condition and is now ready for further enjoyment by its new, discerning keeper. The car has an FIVA passport and benefits from a 1000Miglia Registry which gives it a guaranteed entry for 2025 and/or 2026.

The combination of a lightweight chassis, high-revving engine, and stunning Frua bodywork makes this OSCA MT4 a formidable and rare competitor and an icon of post-war, early-50ies motorsport.

History

