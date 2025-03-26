Marketplace: 1972 Ferrari 246 GT Dino

Details

Chassis No. 03656

Chassis type 607 E

Engine type 135 CS, internal #0009509 (Numbers Matching – Source: Factory)

Gearbox type 607 E, internal #828 (Numbers Matching – Source: Factory)

Scaglietti body #833 (Numbers Matching – Source: Factory)

Original exterior color: Blu Dino Metallizzato 106-A-72 (Source: Factory)

Original interior color: Beige VM 3234 Connolly leather (Source: Factory)

LHD, E-Series, U.S. Version, Instruments in Miles

Creation

03656 was completed in April 1972, finished in Blu Dino Metallizzato paint and trimmed with an interior of beige leather. The 246 GT was specified for the US and exported to Chinetti-Garthwaite Imports in Pennsylvania. An early odometer statement suggests the car was originally retailed through Archway Motors of Manchester, Missouri.

In August 1974, the Ferrari was sold to its first private owner, Emile Belhumeur of North Smithfield, Rhode Island. Entries in the Dino’s original warranty booklet note that Autohaus Inc. of Cohasset, Massachusetts, serviced the car during the 1970s. Sometime after, the 246 GT was sold to Iggy Moore of New York City. In June 2004, the Ferrari was purchased from Mr. Moore by Peter Kolsky, a vice president of design at Nike’s worldwide headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. Mr. Kolsky entrusted the respected dealership Ron Tonkin Ferrari to service the Dino as needed during his ownership.

Engine & Transmission

In May 2010, Mark Nerheim, a Ferrari enthusiast based in Washington, acquired the 246 GT and exhibited it at the 2010 Concorso Italiano and at an FCA Pacific Region Concours. Its caretaker then decided to conduct a complete show-quality restoration, retaining Carlo Durante (a respected former Formula 1 mechanic known for his restoration work) and Denny Markopoulos (a Ferrari specialist) to evaluate the car. The engine and transmission were then completely rebuilt by Durante, and numerous ancillary parts received specialized machine work by John Maloney and Mike Soldano.

Body & Frame

The marque experts at Rillos Restoration were entrusted to restore the body and frame, including a bare-metal repaint in the original factory color of Blu Dino Metallizzato. Dennison International assisted in precise paint matching and specialized screen printing for certain components, while the electrical systems and wiring harness were refreshed by Ted Slatten. Art Brass Plating redid the brightwork, Seattle Speedometer reconditioned the instruments, and Massimo’s Upholstery trimmed the interior with correct leather sourced from HVL in the Netherlands.

In 2018, the detailed restoration was recognized with an FCA Platinum Award at Concorso Italiano in Monterey, and a First in Class at the FCA Northwest Region Concours in Washington. Restorative work is supported by a large and thorough dossier of records. Additional adjustments and tune-up services have been completed thereafter.

This striking Dino found its way to a prominent Southern California collection and benefits from limited use and regular upkeep. A notable recent extensive service was performed by marque experts at GTO Engineering.

In keeping with its high-quality presentation, this Dino is offered with a tool kit and jack, owner’s handbooks, original warranty book, emergency road equipment, and extensive records and photos documenting the restoration effort. This brilliant Dino 246 GT is a truly outstanding example for any discerning Ferrari enthusiast.

An Exceptional and Collector-Worthy 246 GT

Presented in its Stunning Original Blu Dino Metallizzato (1 of 255) over Beige Livery

Includes Marcel Massini History Report and Matthias Bartz Report

Meticulously Documented; Show-Quality Restoration by Marque Specialists

FCA Platinum Award Recipient at Concorso Italiano and 1st FCA Northwest Region

2025 Inspection, Service, and Detailing Performed by DriverSource

Complete with and Accompanied by Original Owners Manuals/Supplements/Warranty Card, Paperwork, Awards, Restoration Records, Tool Kit and Emergency Accessories. THIS ONE CHECKS ALL THE BOXES!

Known Provenance:

April 7, 1972 Factory completion date

May 1972 Delivered new to Chinetti-Garthwaite Imports in Rosemont, PA/USA

1972 Sold to official dealer Archway Motor Imports of Manchester, MO/USA

August 19, 1974 Odometer mileage statement signed by Robert G. Spooner of Archway Motor Imports of Manchester, MO/USA, a Fiat and Alfa Romeo dealer at the time, document issued to Emile Belhumeur

August 21, 1974 Sold to the first owner Emile Belhumeur, resident in North Smithfield, RI/USA

Then First service (Coupon A) was performed by Autohaus, Inc., of Cohasset, MA/USA

Then Second service (Coupon B) was performed by Autohaus, Inc., of Cohasset, MA/USA

1977 Sold by Emile Belhumeur to the second owner Iggy Moore, resident in New York, NY/USA

June 2004 Sold by Moore to the third owner Peter Kolsky, VP of design with Nike Worldwide Headquarters, resident in Beaverton, OR/USA

Later Kolsky was a friend of one of Ron Tonkin’s son’s, Brad Tonkin, and apparently traded in the Dino at the Tonkin official Ferrari dealership in Portland, OR/USA

May 2010 Sold to the fourth owner Mark Nerheim, resident in Seattle, WA/USA

August 2010 Shown by Nerheim at Concorso Italiano in Monterey, CA/USA

Then Completely restored by Carlo Durante’s Alfa of Tacoma, WA/USA, (a respected former Formula 1 mechanic known for his restoration work) and Denny Markopoulos (a Ferrari specialist) to evaluate the car. The engine and transmission were then completely rebuilt by Durante, and numerous ancillary parts received specialized machine work by John Maloney and Mike Soldano. The marque experts at Rillos Restoration were entrusted to restore the body and frame, including a bare-metal repaint in the original factory color of Blu Dino Metallizzato. Dennison International assisted in precise paint matching and specialized screen printing for certain components, while the electrical systems and wiring harness were refreshed by Ted Slatten. Art Brass Plating redid the brightwork, Seattle Speedometer reconditioned the instruments, and Massimo’s Upholstery trimmed the interior with correct leather sourced from HVL (Henk van Linth) in The Netherlands.

August 2018 Shown by Nerheim at Concorso Italiano in Monterey, CA/USA, winner of a Platinum Award

September 2018 Shown by Nerheim at the FCA Northwest Region Concours in Washington, placed first in class

2021 Extensively serviced by GTO Engineering in Los Angeles, CA/USA

Winter 2024 Acquired by DriverSource

Currently offered for $587,500.00

