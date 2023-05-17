First Prototype Of The Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona To Be Auctioned

The first-ever Ferrari Daytona coupe prototype is headed to auction. This remarkable 1967 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona, with chassis number 10287, will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s from May 22-26. Notably, this prototype features a unique design variation compared to the final production model.

The 365 GTB/4 Daytona was designed as a successor to the revered Ferrari 275 GTB/4, and this prototype beautifully embodies that lineage. Its tubular steel chassis, inherited from the 275, and classic rounded headlights distinguish it from the production model’s visor-like headlights.

Chassis number 10287 stands out among the six Daytona prototypes ever built with its distinct version of Ferrari’s iconic Colombo V-12 engine. Originating from the 330 GT, it has been expanded to just under 4.4 liters, featuring three-valve heads, dual ignition, dry sump oiling, and six Weber DCN18 carburetors.

Built in early 1967, this prototype underwent rigorous testing before being registered for road use on May 8, 1968. It entered private ownership around five months before the official unveiling of the production 365 GTB/4. Over the years, it changed hands multiple times and underwent meticulous restoration, earning prestigious awards and Ferrari Classiche certification.

The Daytona, produced until 1973, became one of Ferrari’s most iconic and sought-after models, capturing the hearts of collectors worldwide. Although RM Sotheby’s has not provided a specific price estimate, this extraordinary prototype is expected to fetch a millions.

Source: RM Sotheby’s