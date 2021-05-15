First Customer Registered McLaren P1 to Feature at Silverstone Auction

One of just 375 vehicles produced, the initial McLaren P1 to be registered to a customer, complete with a personal letter from P1 designer, Frank Stephenson, goes on sale in May.

The McLaren P1 was nothing short of revolutionary. It was equipped with unique aerodynamics, monstrous power output, adjustable front and rear wings that could give as much as 600kg of downforce at 160mph, creating a performance nothing short of exhilarating. Silverstone Auctions’ annual May Sale, to be held on May 22, will be offering the very first P1 that was registered to a customer.

Of all the 375 that was constructed, the example is the very first to be registered. In an original personal letter dated October 9, 2013, McLaren P1 designer Frank Stephenson wrote to the first owner stating:

“It was with great pleasure that I was there with our team to witness you driving our very first baby out into the big wide world”.

The letter forms part of the history file which will come with the sale.

The example has only had two owners with both originating from the same family. The UK-delivered car is finished in a gorgeous Volcano Yellow on black leather. The P1 has been driven for only 3,666 miles from new and has been maintained exclusively by McLaren main dealers. Its most recent service was in 2020 by McLaren Birmingham and in 2018, it was supplied with a replacement Hybrid battery.

“The McLaren P1 was an instant icon, and we are honored to offer this very special example in our sale next weekend. Significantly, it is one of just 375 and the first to be registered to a customer – this really is an unrepeatable opportunity”. Silverstone Auctions Sales Controller, Gary Dunne.

The example will be offered on May 22 with an estimated sale price of around £885,000-£985,000. The upcoming event will be the first time that Silverstone Auctions will be welcoming in-person bidders for over a year, although bids online, via phone, or by commission will still take place.

[Source: Silverstone Auctions]