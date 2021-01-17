A 1938 Peugeot 402 DSE Darl’Mat Special Sport to feature in Bonhams 2021 Les Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris Sale.

For the first time, Bonhams Motor Cars will be holding a fully digital auction for the Bonhams Les Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris Sale which was rescheduled to March 3-10, 2021.

One of the newest consignments to the sale is arguably the rarest and most distinct French motor cars from the pre-war era. The 1938 Peugeot 402 DES Darl’mat Special Sport, which wears an elegant and refined ‘Art Deco’ style will be on offer along with many other collector’s motor cars, motorcycles, and automobilia.

Due to the escalating global situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the Les Grandes Marques du Mode à Paris sale was rescheduled to a fully online, timed motor car sale hosted by Bonhams.

“Although Bonhams is known for our traditional auctions held with an auctioneer at the rostrum, in a world where public participation is not possible, this is an innovative solution, allowing buyers to bid wherever they are in the world, while still benefitting from the service provided by a traditional auction house.” Bonhams European Auctions Manager, Paul Darvill.

1960 Aston Martin DB4 Series II

From March 3-10, the sale will go on for seven days on the Bonhams website, as well as the new Bonhams app. Bidders can get in contact with Bonhams specialists for a condition report, video footage, and additional images on all the lots on offer, so that they can make informed decisions and be able to bid with full confidence. There will also be certain lots that will be available for viewing in person if they set an appointment at the regional hubs in Italy, Belgium, and France.

1938 Peugeot 402 DES Darl’mat Special Sport

Estimate – €350,000 to €550,000

In a bid to create a series of sporting Peugeots that could go up against Mercedes-Bens and Bentley at Le Mans, Emile Darl’mat and a Peugeot dealer in France came up with the Darl’mat.

Darl’mat worked with famous designer Georges Paulin and Parisian coachbuilder Marcel Pourtout to create an exclusive series of 105 Peugeot-based roadsters, coupés, and cabriolets for 2 years.

The recognizable flowing lines seen on the aluminum body were created from the use of the early wind-tunnel technology.

The Darl’mat was equipped with a 2.0-liter engine that had a top cruising speed of 150mph. The team of three cars stamped their authority at the 1937 Le Mans 24 Hours as they finished second, third, and fifth in their class, and all were placed in the overall top ten.

Peugeot team at 1937 24 Hours of Le Mans

53 Peugeot 402 DES Darl’mat Special Sport roadsters were originally produced with this example being one of only 20 that have survived. The example’s history is known from new and has spent its entire life in France.

It has been recently restored and is presented in its original blue over tan livery. It will be welcome in a lot of the classic motoring events like the Le Mans Classic. It is one of the best examples that showcase pre-war French coachbuilding and design.

The upcoming online auction will also feature some other notable cars including:

a 1960 Aston Martin DB4 Series II that is estimated to cost €450,000 to €600,000. The DB4 was the most powerful and the fastest British production car in its day. Also known as the ‘Gentleman’s Express,’ it was also the first Aston Martin to have the much-coveted ‘Superleggera’ all-aluminum bodywork done by Carrozzeria Touring. It is also the first to be equipped with the all-new 240bhp six-cylinder 3.6-liter engine. Only 350 Series II cars were ever built.

a 1987 512 BB1 Ferrari that is estimated at €160,000 to €200,000, and boasts Formula-1 adopted technology and engineering.

A 1933 Lagonda 16/80 2-liter with Vanden Plas coachwork is a rare example as there were only 12 Lagonda commissioned bodywork by coachbuilders Vanden Plas. The example is estimated at €110,000 to €140,000.

More information for the upcoming Les Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris sale can be found at Bonhams.