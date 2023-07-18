Introducing the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider

Ferrari has announced the SF90 XX Stradale and its companion, the SF90 XX Spider, both unveiled as limited series editions derived from the SF90 Stradale. With production capped at 799 and 599 units respectively, these cutting-edge V8-powered PHEVs epitomize Ferrari’s pursuit of extraordinary performance in road cars to be used in their exclusive “Clienti” program.

The new SF90 Stradale-based Ferrari special version was unveiled at the Fiorano circuit

The SF90 XX Stradale is flanked by the SF90 XX Spider equipped with a retractable hard top

Just 799 SF90 XX Stradale and 599 SF90 XX Spider will be built

The performance characteristics are a perfect combination between the Special Series and the XX programs

Over the past two decades, Ferrari has refined this concept of special versions, with models like the 488 Pista and 812 Competizione achieving iconic status within the Prancing Horse lineup. Simultaneously, the XX Program emerged, offering select expert drivers a chance to pilot non-road legal yet exhilarating cars on the track, including the acclaimed FXX-K EVO.

Leveraging insights from both spheres, Ferrari sought to create a road-legal vehicle that embodies the pinnacle of engineering concepts from these programs. The SF90 XX Stradale, derived from the range-topping SF90 Stradale, elevates the already exhilarating track experience to unprecedented heights. Boasting an impressive 1,030 cv (30 more than its counterpart), tailored software logics, and radical aerodynamic solutions like a fixed rear spoiler—harkening back to the legendary F50 era—this powerhouse generates an unrivaled 530 kg of downforce at 250 km/h.

Engine

Incorporating the acclaimed PHEV arrangement from its predecessors, the SF90 XX Stradale adopts the same configuration as the SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider. This entails integrating a V8 internal combustion engine with three electric motors—two independent ones on the front axle and another positioned between the engine and gearbox at the rear. Such a setup enables the vehicle to unleash a remarkable 1030 cv, surpassing the SF90 Stradale’s power by an additional 30 cv and establishing a new pinnacle of performance.

Under the hood, the mid-rear-mounted V8 turbo engine takes center stage, boasting an impressive 797 cv output. Derived from the power unit of the SF90 Stradale, the F154FB engine underwent extensive enhancements to elevate its performance to extraordinary levels. Enhancements include refining the inlet and exhaust ducts for heightened efficiency, raising the compression ratio through the adoption of specialized pistons and precise machining of the combustion chamber. Moreover, the removal of the secondary air system contributed to a weight reduction of 3.5 kg compared to its predecessor.

That Ferrari sound

With the SF90 XX Stradale, the symphony of sound has been meticulously fine-tuned to encapsulate the car’s racing spirit. Aiming for a more immersive auditory experience, the hot tube system underwent optimization to enhance the V8 engine’s harmonics across its entire rev range.

Employing cutting-edge materials, the acoustic clarity of the system was significantly improved, resulting in a resounding explosion of the iconic Ferrari V8 sound. Redesigning and repositioning the tube from the intake plenum closer to the cabin’s bulkhead intensified the raw and exhilarating harmonics, amplifying the auditory thrill as the engine draws in larger volumes of air to generate desired torque. The resonator’s new position near the engine further enriches the harmony, elevating the overall intensity.

Extensive work carried out on both branches of the hot tube system has yielded a discernible enhancement in sound quality, reaching its pinnacle at mid-revs. However, as the car nears its limit, preparing to unleash its maximum power and force, these modifications ensure a seamless and progressive increase in both quality and intensity, delivering an awe-inspiring auditory crescendo.

Electrical assist

Mirroring the SF90 Stradale, the SF90 XX Stradale boasts three electric motors strategically placed—one positioned between the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and gearbox, and two on the front axle. These motors, enhanced by the groundbreaking patented extra boost vehicle dynamics logic, generate an impressive maximum output of 233 cv or 171 kW—an unprecedented feature among Prancing Horse road cars. Powering these motors is the SF90 XX Stradale’s high-performance lithium-ion battery, offering an electric driving range of 25 km. With the ICE deactivated, the front motors alone grant a top speed of 135 km/h.

An intelligent control logic system efficiently manages power allocation, dynamically adjusting between performance and efficiency. The driver can select from four power management modes using the eManettino selector on the steering wheel. In eDrive mode, the ICE is disengaged, and traction relies solely on the front axle. Hybrid mode prioritizes battery energy usage and autonomously manages transitions, maximizing the full-electric range. Performance mode keeps the ICE operational, emphasizing consistent performance over peak power. Finally, in Qualifying mode, the system unleashes its maximum power output, leveraging the all-new extra boost function, with performance as the overriding priority.

Transaxle

Both the SF90 XX Stradale and the SF90 XX Spider maintain the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox that debuted in the Ferrari lineup with the SF90 Stradale. However, the gear-shift logic has undergone significant transformation. Inspired by the patented logic found in the Ferrari Daytona SP3, the cars now deliver more captivating and dynamic acceleration profiles. This revised logic also enhances the gear-shift sound, introducing an exhaust note reminiscent of the exhilarating overrun noise experienced during high-performance driving at medium to high revs.

In pursuit of this auditory excellence, Ferrari engineers meticulously calibrated the engine to harmonize with the gearbox control logic perfectly. They redesigned the actuation sequence of the SF90 Stradale. They optimized the combustion chamber pressure cycle to amplify the intensity of the gear-shift sound precisely at the moment of lift-off, allowing seamless gearbox engagement.

Aerodynamics

The SF90 XX Stradale achieves unparalleled aerodynamic efficiency, surpassing any previous road-going Ferrari. Its redesigned cooling flow management system, accommodating the increased maximum power, enhances thermal and electric component performance. The standout feature is the rear fixed wing, derived from the XX Program cars, optimized to interact effectively with the pressure fields around the shut-off Gurney.

The wing’s configuration offers two modes: LD (Low Drag) and HD (High Downforce), enabling a balance between downforce and drag. The improved front radiators and optimized underbody layout enhance cooling and air extraction. Larger side louvers on the front bumper reduce back pressure. Reversing the layout of the medium temperature radiator, enclosing part of the underbody, boosts front downforce and cooling efficiency.

Front aerodynamics benefit from S-Ducts, controlling air flows over the car. A rear scoop before the intercooler intake streamlines airflow. The car draws cool air through various apertures, including ducts near the spoiler struts. The enlarged front splitter, combined with a wider front diffuser and redesigned vortex generators, increases downforce by over 45 kg at 250 km/h. S-Ducts alone contribute to a 20% front downforce improvement.

Optimizing body forms reduces drag, integrating blown ducts to regulate pressure and improve bodywork permeability. These ducts shield the front wheels and direct airflow over the bonnet and flanks. Rear wheel housing evacuation aids downforce generation and drag reduction. The refined rear diffuser is vital, generating efficient downforce by carefully designing the trailing edge.

The SF90 XX Stradale’s comprehensive aerodynamic enhancements showcase Ferrari’s relentless pursuit of performance, resulting in unprecedented levels of downforce and optimized airflow management throughout the car.

Chassis

The SF90 XX Stradale was developed to create the most high-performance Ferrari road car while retaining the functionalities of the SF90 Stradale’s hybrid powertrain. Usability of performance was a priority, with the electric mode delivering impressive performance in urban and out-of-town driving, reaching a top speed of 135 km/h. The transition from electric to hybrid mode is seamlessly coordinated between the electric front axle, 8-speed DCT gearbox, rear-mounted electric motor, and V8 engine. This ensures smooth, progressive acceleration and rapid power delivery. Torque Vectoring, Energy Recovery, and the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer (2.0) are available in all configurations, managed by the electronic Side Slip Control (eSSC) 1.0. A major addition is the ABS EVO controller, integrated with the 6W-CDS sensor, improving high-performance braking in dry conditions. It optimizes brake distribution based on precise speed estimation and target slip values for all four wheels.

The braking system is upgraded to accommodate the SF90 XX Stradale’s increased downforce and deceleration. Redesigned front discs enhance cooling, larger rear discs (390mm) are introduced, and new brake pad design maximizes friction coefficient. The 6W-CDS sensor provides comprehensive data on acceleration and rotational speed, optimizing vehicle dynamic controls for precise intervention. The car features an extra boost control logic, activated in the Qualifying mode of the eManettino, providing additional power in critical moments during corner exits, improving lap time by 0.25s at Fiorano. The logic manages power delivery, optimizing performance with battery charge and component status.

The car’s setup prioritizes optimal behavior at the limit, achieving a 9% improvement in lateral performance and reduced roll rate, enhancing body control. The SF90 XX Stradale demonstrates Ferrari’s dedication to delivering unrivaled performance and handling, with upgrades in powertrain, braking, and overall dynamics, making it an exceptional road car that pushes boundaries.

Styling – Exterior

The SF90 XX Stradale represents the ultimate version of the SF90 Stradale, designed to meet track car standards while still being road-legal. As the first XX model to be produced, it combines the pinnacle of Prancing Horse track technology with aerodynamic efficiency and power for the road. Collaboration between the Ferrari Styling Center and Technical Department resulted in significant modifications to increase the downforce of the original car, while maintaining its pure lines and forms. The design showcases racing-inspired elements, such as visible air intakes and vents, including three louvers on the front wing and rear wing.

The rear wing is a standout feature, contributing to the sleek, long-tail silhouette reminiscent of racing cars. Enlarged air intakes improve airflow to the radiators. The arrow-shaped front wing remains, with integrated headlights and imposing lower wings that create a broad and grounded appearance. The trimaran design of the rear incorporates larger vents, central exhausts, and a fixed rear wing—a feature unseen on a street-legal Ferrari since the F50 in 1995. The body-colored profile wraps around a light-bar, complemented by carbon-fiber elements that emphasize the car’s technical nature.

Notable design elements include rounded-off quadrangle air vents on the front bonnet and rear engine lid, coordinating with carbon-fiber rear wing end plates. Star-burst wheel rims with prominent aerodynamic profiles add to the car’s distinctive appearance. The SF90 XX Stradale’s design captures the essence of performance and aerodynamic prowess, pushing boundaries with its striking aesthetics.

Cockpit

The guiding principle of the SF90 XX Stradale’s interior design was highlighting the cockpit’s racing vocation through solutions that would provide significant weight-savings. The main areas involved were the door panels, tunnel and mats, which are now simpler in terms of their shape and the mainly technical fabrics used, while carbon-fiber was used for functional areas. The upper part of the dashboard is trimmed in Alcantara®, while the lower part is trimmed in technical fabric. Both are inspired by the racing world.

The door panels emphasize the theme seen aboard the SF90 Stradale: the concave sections that converge on the dashboard are highlighted by the color contrast. The three louvers in the middle zone, on the other hand are a nod to the air vents on the wheel arch, creating an overall dynamic, sculptural effect. The three apertures, which reference the exterior language, also seamlessly integrate technical and control functions, in a completely new stylistic interpretation. The pared-back central tunnel not only looks, but is exceptionally light. It is dominated by the gear shift gate which is located now centrally and more forward on the tunnel compared to the SF90 Stradale. The window lifters and the key compartment are on a secondary level. The styling theme is characterized by volumes that create a sophisticated combination of functional voids and structural solids, lending the tunnel a sporty yet sophisticated appeal while still highlighting its functionality.

A specific racing seat with a visible carbon-fiber tubular structure and cushion supports was designed for the car to enhance sporty driving pleasure without compromising on comfort. The backrest rake mechanism has been integrated into the seat using elastic trim materials which hide the separation between the backrest and seat squab. This means that the structure looks seamless at all times – just like a single-piece seat while also allowing the backrest to be adjusted. Together with the carbon-fiber structure, this feature saved 1.3 kg in weight compared to the SF90 Stradale’s single-piece seat.

SF90 XX Spider

The SF90 XX Spider showcases a distinctive design that combines Ferrari’s beloved flying buttress tradition with the arrow theme at the front, creating a visually captivating architecture. This integration extends the body and gives it a unique character compared to the SF90 XX Stradale.

The lowered appearance of the car’s center of gravity is accentuated by the wraparound windscreen seamlessly merging with the side windows and the lower position of the flying buttresses. The carbon-fiber roll-bars, although protruding when the roof is lowered, maintain the car’s sleek and compact look. This contributes to the overall impression of a lowered volume.

With the roof up, the roll-bars seamlessly blend into the roof structure. Made of carbon-fiber, the retractable hard top (RHT) can be opened or closed in just 14 seconds, even while driving at speeds up to 45 km/h. This feature allows occupants to enjoy the SF90 XX Spider in various weather conditions, enhancing the versatility of the driving experience.

