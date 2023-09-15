Ferrari Lavant Cup at 2023 Goodwood Revival

Words by: Glen Smale. Images by: Virtual Motorpix/Glen Smale

First of all, it would be worthwhile to recognise the significance of the event that took place at Goodwood this last weekend. This year marked the 75th year since Goodwood Motor Circuit opened its doors to the sport back in September 1948. Adding to that important milestone is the fact that this year also marked the 25th running of the now famous Goodwood Revival, the finest and most characterful automotive garden party in all the world.