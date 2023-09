The Ferrari 512 BB/LM is a racing-exclusive limited production version of the Berlinetta Boxer. It features a 5.0-liter F102B flat-twelve engine derived from the 512 BB, enhanced with forged internals and high compression pistons. The Series 3 BB/LM, in its ultimate configuration, boasted a factory-rated 480 horsepower. See it in action and listen to its powerful V12 roar.