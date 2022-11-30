Ferrari 296 GTB Named “Supercar of the Year” By Top Gear

During the recently concluded TopGear.com Awards 2022, held at White City House, beside the iconic BBC Television Center, the Ferrari 296 GTB was given the coveted “Supercar of the Year” Award. The prancing horse’s first V6 mid-engined hybrid brings Ferrari’s tally of Top Gear Awards to 19 in 19 years, with 7 of them for the Supercar of the Year award.

The 296 GTB redefines the concept of driving pleasure. It guarantees pure emotions both when pushing the car to its limits and even in simple day-to-day driving situations. With the 296 GTB, Ferrari introduces a new engine type that can match their multi-award-winning 8– and 12-cylinder power units, which is a new 663 cv 120° V6 matched with an electric motor that can deliver an added 122 kW or 167 cv. It is Ferrari’s first road car that was given a 6-cylinder engine, with a total power output of 830 cv that can deliver impressive performance levels and an innovative, exhilarating, and unique engine sound.

Raffaele de Simone, Development test Driver and Engineer at Ferrari, collected the award and shared, “The Ferrari 296 GTB is one of the cars that rewards with the finest driving thrills I’ve ever had the honour to be involved with developing. It just feels alive all the time, and it has been great to see the feedback from our clients who really appreciate a car with such an amazing level of performance and driver enjoyment. Many thanks from all the team in Maranello to all who voted for the car. This award will take pride of place in our trophy cabinet in Maranello, alongside the many other Top Gear awards which we’ve been privileged to win over the years.”

Like all Ferrari production sports cars, the Ferrari 296 GTB, which is the third plug-in hybrid model in the product range comes with a 4-year warranty in the UK. It also has a 7-year Genuine Maintenance service package that covers all the routine maintenance costs in the first 7 years of the vehicle. It is also transferable to subsequent owners of the vehicle. To know more about the Ferrari 296 GTB, please visit the official Ferrari website.