Motor Awards 2022 Crowns Ferrari 296 GTB The “Dream Car Of The Year”

Recently, the first V6-mid-engined hybrid from Ferrari, the 296 GTB, was given the coveted “Dream Car of the Year” award during The Motor Awards 2022 at London Bridge at the News UK’s office. Motoring journalists and editors from News UK’s portfolio of media titles The Sun, Driving.co.uk, The Sunday Times, and Times Luxx curated The Motor Awards 2022.

The Ferrari 296 GTB took the title for redefining the concept of driving pleasure as it guarantees pure emotions not just when the car is pushed to its limits, but also in day-to-day driving situations. It also embodies the start of the revolution of Ferrari as it introduces a new engine type to join the multi-award-winning 8- and 12-cylinder power units, the new 663 cv 120° V6 engine matched to an electric motor that can deliver an additional 122 kW (167 cv). It is the first 6-cylinder engine on a Ferrari road car. It has an impressive 830 cv total power output providing previously unthinkable performance levels as well as a unique and exhilarating soundtrack.

Philippe Krief, Head of Vehicle Engineering in Ferrari received the award and stated, “I’m collecting this award on behalf of the engineers, designers and test-drivers in Maranello who created such an outstanding and innovative V6-hybrid that redefines the concept of driving thrills. This award will take pride of place in our trophy cabinet in Maranello, alongside the award for the 488 Pista which Ferrari also won in 2019.”

In the product range, the Ferrari 296 GTB is the third plug-in hybrid and like a typical Ferrari production sports car, it has a 4-year warranty in the UK. It also comes with a 7-year Genuine Maintenance service package that covers all routine maintenance costs during the first 7 years of the vehicle. This package is transferable to subsequent owners of the vehicle.

To know more about the Ferrari 296 GTB, please visit the official Ferrari website.