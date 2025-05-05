Marketplace: 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 “Daytona”

Background

Unveiled in Paris in 1968, the Ferrari 365 GTB/4—nicknamed “Daytona” after Ferrari’s podium sweep at the legendary race—is the pinnacle of the classic front-engine, V-12 Ferrari. Pininfarina sculpted its aggressively beautiful body, making it an icon of automotive design, and let’s face it, a bit of an intimidating beast even standing still.

The Daytona wasn’t just a pretty face. When it debuted, it was hailed as the world’s fastest production sports car, its 352 horsepower, four-cam V-12 capable of a claimed 174 mph. Forget today’s supercar numbers, back then, this was warp speed. Journalists weren’t just impressed; they were practically giddy, with reports of hitting 176+ mph before the inevitable corrections. It wasn’t just speed, though; the Daytona was a complete package, a grand tourer in the truest sense of the word.

Highlights

Single Ownership for 41 Years

Highly Original 12,909-Mile Example

Unseen in Public for Decades

Supplied with Original Leather Tool Kit, Owner’s Manual, and Technical & Service Manual

Specifications

4.4-Liter DOHC V-12 Engine (352 H.P. / 318 lb-ft Torque)

6 Weber Carburetors

5-Speed Manual Transmission

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

4-Wheel Independent Suspension

Full Set of Original Cromodora Cast Alloy Wheels

Offered in Blu Ortis Paint

Coachwork by Scaglietti – Design by Pininfarina

Documented history by Ferrari historian Marcel Massini

Chassis 15273

This particular Daytona, chassis 15273, has its own unique story. Fresh off the assembly line, its first owner was a well-known Ferrari enthusiast Jorge Carnicero in 1972. (According to Marcel Massini’s history report) and by 1975 the Daytona was purchased by Thomas Kern of West Virginia. It was not long before the Daytona changed hands one more time. Later in the year, and with only about 1,000 total miles on its odometer, Mr. Kern sold 15273 to active sports car enthusiasts, his family friends Regina “Regie” Doll and her husband, John, of Thurmont, Maryland. The Daytona would remain in their ownership for the next four decades, a testament to how special this Ferrari truly is.

And these weren’t garage queen collectors. The Dolls owned and actively enjoyed dozens of sports cars over the years, from MGs to Mercedes SLs, even Ferraris galore. Regie wasn’t just a passenger; she was competitive in sports car racing as far back as 1957, Mrs. Doll was a charter member of the Mason Dixon Sports Car Club and co-founder of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship for Autocrossing.

Highlights of the Doll collection included no fewer than five Ferraris, including a 250 GT, a 275 GTS, and a 275 GTB/4, as well as a 342 America that the couple drove to see the races at Sebring. Mrs. Doll still holds Ferrari Owners Club membership no. 431, identifying her as one of the club’s longest-standing members.

Decades of loving ownership have left their mark, but in the best possible way. It has an original rejuvenated interior but a new stunning Dark Blue paint job. The windows still hold memories of the past and its spirited history, including a Paddock Pass to the Watkins Glen Grand Prix, likely from the 1979 event, still affixed to the windshield. An internal fire suppression system was installed, and the car proudly wears a cloisonné NART badge on the rear of the trunk lid. It’s the kind of detail that makes enthusiasts go weak at the knees.

Acquired with just over 12,000 miles on the clock, this Daytona is a time capsule. Its interior, bathed in that classic Ferrari black leather, invites you back to a different era. This isn’t just a car to be admired, it’s one that begs to be driven, to let that glorious V-12 sing the way it was meant to. With its full manuals and toolkit, it’s ready for its next chapter. If you’re the kind of collector who craves not just a car, but a slice of history, then this Daytona demands your attention.

When the consignor acquired the Daytona in 2016, its odometer showed exactly 12,345 miles. Mrs. Doll had continued to use the car sparingly through the years, but less so recently, as local traffic volume had made exercising the big V-12 more of a challenge for her. The Ferrari has the correct stance on its Michelins and Cromodora alloys and presents as one would hope a low-mileage, well-kept Daytona would. Complete with a beautiful set of manuals and its tool roll, this seldom-seen Daytona has only been offered for public sale one other time before now. One of the most exciting Ferrari finds in recent memory, this striking Daytona stands ready for its next appreciative caretaker.

Delivered to us to do concourse quality preservation restoration. The car was stripped to bare metal, which revealed the car had never had any rust or damage at any time. This was the best Ferrari we’ve ever seen. The interior was removed, cleaned, and rebuilt using its original materials. The only surfaces replaced on the interior were the mouse-hair dash covering, the carpets, and the seat bolster surrounds. The rest of the interior is entirely original. The car was refinished in Blue Ortis paint, which is by far one, if not the most, stunning color for a Ferrari Daytona. All of the chrome was replated, as was the majority of the hardware. The engine received a complete reseal, including rebuilding all the carburetors, etc. Every system was serviced, recommissioned and/or restored to original like-new condition.

More Info

Go HERE

Related Content