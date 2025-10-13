Ferrari 275 P – 0816: the only Ferrari to have won Le Mans twice

Simply superb! And that refers to both the car, which is the subject of this book, and the author’s excellent and full coverage of this car’s life. In the case of Ferrari’s legendary sports cars, there aren’t enough superlatives with which to describe these iconic ‘60s racers. On a personal note, the 250 and 275 prototypes just happen to be my favourites, so when this book was launched, I wasted no time getting in touch with the publisher.

The decade of the 1960s was, without doubt, one of the most exciting periods of motor racing in the history of the sport, particularly in terms of Grand Touring and Prototype racing. Much of the period from the late 1950s through to the middle of the 1960s belonged to Ferrari, and during this time, the Italian manufacturer produced one stunning racer after the other.

In profile terms, the 275 P can trace its design roots back to the 246 P of 1961, which was followed by 196 SP, 286 SP, 248 SP and 268 SP. But it was the 250 P (and 250 Le Mans) of 1963 that gave birth to its successor, the 275 P the following year. Importantly, the 1963 Ferrari 250 P was the first mid-engined V12 race car to come from Maranello, setting a trend that was followed by the 275 P and later editions.

In total, four examples of the 250 P were built for the 1963 season, immediately proving themselves to be the cars to beat. Three of these four cars were later upgraded from 3.0-litre to 3.3-litre V12 engines, while one was upgraded to a 4.0-litre engine for the 1964 season. During the two years that these cars competed as works entries, they competed in seven of the eight Challenge Mondial races (Sebring 12 Hours, Targa Florio, Nürburgring 1000 Km, Le Mans 24 Hours). They went on to win six of those races in 1963 and 1964, with three of those wins being recorded by chassis 0816. Two of those wins were at Le Mans, making this car the only Ferrari to win the classic French endurance race twice, which is the subject of this book.

Amazingly, chassis 0816 only raced in three major events, and yet it won on all three occasions. In 1963, it won the Le Mans 24 Hours (although it was entered as chassis 0814 in France) in its 250 P guise. Upgraded to 275 P spec the following year, chassis 0816 took the honours at the Sebring 12 Hours, and it won again at Le Mans that year. In each of these three races, it was with a different driver pairing, with no one works driver having driven it in more than one race.

With the phenomenal successes being racked up by the 275 P, it is little wonder that Ferrari attracted the finest sports car racing drivers in the world. The author gives the reader a profile of each driver, which includes: Ludovico Scarfiotti, Lorenzo Bandini, Mike Parkes, Umberto Maglioli, Jean Guichet, Nino Vaccarella, Willy Mairesse, Mauro Bianchi, Major ‘Bill’ Cooper, Charlie Kolb, Dick Drexler, Pedro Rodriguez, and ‘Chuck’ Parsons. Also included are maps and race reports of all three circuits the car raced at.

The author has also provided the histories, including race history, of the other 250 P and 275 P models from that time: chassis 810, 0812, 0814, 0818, 0820, 0822, and 0824. Towards the back of the book is a comprehensive summary of the life of chassis 0816, complete with purchase records and copies of the Ferrari Classiche certificate, authenticating this race car. Appendix 1 provides a race history of the 250 P, 275 P and 330 P models from 1963 through 1969.

About the book

This publication is a large, landscape-format book consisting of 240 pages. Porter Press describes it as an art-style book, which would certainly account for the high-quality paper used. When open and lying flat, it measures 33 inches (84 centimetres) from left to right, and weighs in at more than three kilograms, so it’s probably not the type of book you’d read in bed. But in truth, this thoroughbred coffee table publication allows for large format photo spreads which are outstanding, and must have given the designer a real high when designing the book.

The quality of the images used is of the highest standard, and includes the richness of early black and white photos through to the latest and best digital examples. Image sources include: Motorsport Images, McKlein Photography, The GPL Collection, Klemantaski Collection, Alamy, Revs Institute, Actualfoto, including from the author’s own collection. More modern photography comes through the lens of Tom Shaxson and from the archives of Girardo & Co.

In this publication, the author, Keith Bluemel, has produced a truly outstanding piece of work. It is to be commended for the depth of research as well as for its well-written and pleasing layout. The design is uncluttered, with good use of the generous dimensions. A word of caution…the book is unlikely to fit on most bookshelves, so maybe this would be a good time to build that annexe you’ve always wanted.

For the price, this is a purchase you want to make sooner rather than later, because it really is that good, and they are likely to be gone before long.

Key information