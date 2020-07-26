Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy Headlines RM Sotheby’s European Online Auction

RM Sotheby’s latest European online auction, Open Roads, European Summer Auction, was the second European-based sales to be held via RM Sotheby’s proprietary online platform. The event was held over the course of nine days and attracted bidders from over 41 different countries and generated €8.23 million in total sales.

Headlining the auction was a beautiful 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy by Scaglietti, part of the Richoz Collection, which sold for €1,430,000.

This Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy was produced in January 1966 and is painted Rosso Rubino (106-R-12), and trimmed in Nero (VM 8500). Following the legendary 250-series, the Ferrari 275 GTB would prove to be the beginning of a new era elite Ferrari sports cars and arguably one of the finest automobiles to ever leave the factory gates when Enzo was in charge of the company.

The 275 GTB housed a 3.3-litre V-12, similar to the unit found in the 250 LM racer. To improve the car’s weight distribution, the 275 GTB was the first road-going Ferrari to feature a rear-mounted five-speed transaxle gearbox and four-wheel independent suspension. The 275 GTB was one of the finest dual-purpose Ferraris to be built, commanding performance while also being styled with a luxurious interior and spacious boot. It was the perfect Ferrari for both road and competition use, making it the ideal choice for the buyer looking to use the car for both purposes.

The Ferrari 275 GTB was designed by Pininfarina, with the bodies hand-beaten in Modena at Scaglietti’s facilities. One of the most desirable options available from the factory was the alloy bodywork. Individuals looking to race their cars often opted for the alloy body as they provided an edge in performance, as opposed to the heavier steel body. Other notable sales during the 9-day RM Sotheby’s auction were as follows:

1985 Lancia Delta S4 Rally (CHASSIS NO. ZLA038AR000000207) €770,000.00

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722 S Roadster (CHASSIS NO. WDD1994761M001997) €605,000.00

1968 Sonny Levi “G. Cinquanta” (REGISTRATION NO. G50733650) €450,000.00

1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta (CHASSIS NO. 13827) €434,500.00

1976 Inaltera GTP-Cosworth (CHASSIS NO. 001) €374,000.00

1989 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante ‘X-Pack’ (CHASSIS NO. SCFCV81V6KTL15802) €230,000.00

1974 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB (CHASSIS NO. 17885) €269,500.00

1954 Porsche 356 1500 Cabriolet (CHASSIS NO. 60651) €198,000.00

1998 Lamborghini Diablo SV (CHASSIS NO. ZA9DE21A0WLA12900) €132,000.00

More information of this auction including other sales can be found at RM Sotheby’s

