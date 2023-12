The Ferrari 250 GT SWB Breadvan is a one-off Ferrari based on a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta SWB with chassis number 2819 GT. It was designed to compete against the new 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO at events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and other FIA World Sportscar Championship races. See it in action as it attacks the Circuit Paul Ricard in France.

Source: 19Bozzy92