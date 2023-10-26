Ranking the Fastest Open-Top Barchettas of the Modern Era

In the world of high-performance sports cars, few experiences can match the exhilaration of driving an open-top Barchetta. With their sleek and aggressive designs, blistering acceleration, and wind-in-your-hair excitement, these cars embody the essence of pure driving pleasure.

The fact that these roofless cars rank very low on the practicality scale seems to matter little to consumers, judging by the number of open-top options from different manufacturers today.

Sadly, many roofless supercars will end up as garage queens tucked away in private collections. It’s a real shame because they are custom-designed to be pushed to the limits. The list below, showing just how fast some of the Barchettas are, is proof of that.

Ferrari Monza SP1 & SP2 – 186 mph

First unveiled in 2018, the Monza SP1 and SP2 hypercars are the first of Ferrari’s Icona Series. The Italian carmaker created the series to pay homage to some of its most iconic classic creations.

With its roofless design, the Monza pair was a nod to the 750 Monza, 250 Testarossa and 166 MM. Both cars are identical in almost every way except that the SP1 seats one while the SP2 has a spare seat so that a passenger can also experience the thrill of open-top driving. The cars are powered by one of Ferrari’s most potent iterations of the naturally aspirated V12.

The 6.5-litre unit makes 801 hp and 530 lb-ft of torque. The Monza SP1 and SP2 can accelerate to 60 mph in under three seconds, and their 186 mph top speed is not for the faint of heart.

Aston Martin V12 Speedster – 186 mph

Not to be outdone by its rivals, Aston Martin also has its own interpretation of modern open-top indulgence.

The V12 Speedster lacks any kind of roof, windshield or side windows. What it does have is an elegantly crafted carbon-fibre bodywork wrapped around a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 powerplant. The engine, taken from the DBS, has been down-tuned by 25 hp and now makes 690 hp.

It is one of the least powerful entries on this list, but the Aston Martin Speedster is still a brisk mover, able to hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and continue to a maximum speed of 186 mph.

Pininfarina B95 – 186 mph

The Pininfarina B95 stands out as the only EV entry on this list. The ‘B’ in the name stands for Barchetta, a direct nod to the car’s topless design. It shares the same underpinnings with its sibling, the Pininfarina Battista. That means a T-shaped 120 kWh lithium-ion battery pack supplying four electric motors, one at each wheel.

The powertrain is rated at 1,877 hp and an instantly available 1,726 lb-ft of torque. In true Barchetta style, the B95 lacks a windshield. However, it does have clear polycarbonate aero screens that can be raised or lowered to help shield the occupants from wind.

The B95 Hyper-EV, thanks to all that power, is blindingly quick. It will rocket to 60 mph in less than 2 seconds on the way to its 186 mph top speed.

Bussink Mercedes-AMG GT R Speedlegend – 198 mph

This weird-looking Mercedes-AMG sports car is the brainchild of Ronald A. Bussink, a designer who made his name in the leisure world, building Ferris wheels and similar structures.

As the name implies, the car is based on the AMG GT R but takes inspiration from the Benz SLR Stirling Moss, hence the chopped-off roof. The car was designed in partnership with the HWA AG team in Affalterbach.

It stands out with the distinctive ‘Speedbow’ that travels from the hood to the rear of the car – a feature inspired by the protective halo on Formula One cars. The Bussink Speedlegend is about 220 lbs lighter than the AMG GT R and has a lower centre of gravity.

The stock AMG GT R comes with a 577-hp V8 powerplant, but Bussink can upgrade that to 850 hp as an option. Only five units were built for carefully selected clients.

Bentley Mulliner Bacalar – >200 mph

One might argue that the 5,322-lb (2,414 kg) Bacalar is more of a Grand Tourer than a supercar. In many cases, that would be correct. However, the luxury cruiser also boasts a twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre W12 engine that packs a heavy punch.

It is rated at 650 hp and 667 lb-ft of torque. That power is fed to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The coach-built Mulliner Bacalar needs about 3.6 seconds to hit 60 mph, a modest time in the ultra-competitive world of high-performance automobiles.

However, under a heavy throttle foot, the Bacalar will keep accelerating until the speedo-needle passes the 200mph mark. Bentley only made 12 units of the Mulliner Bacalar, with each priced at about $1.2 million.

McLaren Elva – 203 mph

The Elva was McLaren’s response to Ferrari’s Monza pair, and it certainly came well-equipped to take on the challenge. For one thing, it’s the lightest road car ever made by McLaren and one of the most powerful, thanks to its 804-hp twin-turbocharged V8.

A super lightweight carbon-fibre monocoque chassis is complemented by other materials like titanium for the exhaust system. The McLaren boasts an Active Air Management System (AAMS) that helps direct the airflow over and around the cabin.

It is a clever piece of automotive design and engineering that comes in handy, especially considering that the Elva can top speeds north of 200 mph. That is after it sprints to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and 124 mph in 6.7 seconds.

Mercedes Benz SLR Stirling Moss – 217 mph

The SLR Stirling Moss supercar was launched in 2009 as the swansong for the Mercedes Benz SLR McLaren model. It was built as a tribute to the legendary 300 SLR that won the 1955 Mille Miglia and to celebrate one of the most notable F1 drivers, the late Sir Stirling Moss.

Limited to just 75 units, the SLR Stirling Moss is an instant head-turner with its low, sweeping design and Barchetta styling. Stuffed under the elongated hood is a 5.4-litre supercharged V8 that puts out 641 hp. The SLR Stirling Moss does have tiny wind deflectors less than an inch tall.

However, they only offer minimal help from the effects of the rushing wind, especially when the car is cruising at anywhere near its 217 mph maximum speed.

Lamborghini Veneno Roadster – 221 mph

The Veneno, in both coupe and roadster body styles, was launched as part of activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Italian carmaker. Lamborghini only made four coupes and nine roadsters, all sold out before the model was even publicly announced. The Veneno Roadster does have a windshield, but it was designed without a roof to create the illusion of ‘flying on the road,’ according to Lamborghini.

To enhance that effect, the car is powered by Lamborghini’s trademark 6.5-litre V12, tuned to generate 740 hp and 509 lb-ft of torque. That power is good enough for a 2.9-second sprint to 60 mph and a 221 mph top speed, accompanied by all the drama of the screaming naturally aspirated engine behind the cabin.

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta – 221 mph

There are several variants of the Pagani Zonda, but the HP Barchetta is the only one from the factory without a roof. Only three units were made, with one exclusively reserved for the company founder, Horacio Pagani. Unfortunately, a second one crashed during a supercar event in September 2022.

The roofless design allows occupants soak in the wild notes from the AMG-sourced biturbo V12. The monster powerplant cranks out a thumping 800 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque, all for a car that weighs only 2,755 lbs (1,250 kg). That power, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, is enough to push the Zonda HP Barchetta well into the 200-mph range.

Bugatti Mistral – 261 mph

The Mistral is one of the eight dominant winds that envelop the Mediterranean Sea. It is well known for its unrelenting power as it sweeps into the Northern Mediterranean from the South of France. It seems only fitting then that Bugatti would name its latest roadster after this force of nature.

The Bugatti Mistral, unveiled in August 2022, is a send-off for the carmaker’s legendary W16 engine unit, a powerplant behind some of the most incredible automobile performances in the modern era. The 8.0-litre W16 quad-turbocharged engine puts out 1,578 hp and 1,180 lb-ft of torque. It will propel the Mistral to a 261 mph top speed, enough to make it the title holder for the fastest production speedster.