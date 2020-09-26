Fastest-Ever Competition Competing at Goodwood SpeedWeek

The Shootout at Goodwood SpeedWeek this year will involve the most celebrated cars and drivers in history. They will battle each other in a once-in-a-lifetime encounter to set the quickest time around the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

From a standing start, the drivers will be running one at a time, and they will have to give everything they have to be above the rest. The winner-takes-all finale is scheduled on Sunday afternoon, 3pm, and will be broadcasted live on ITV1. The event is also available to watch for free through the Goodwood Road & Racing website and social media platforms.

A £20million Aston Martin DBR1’s sliding Goodwood run. Source: YouTube

Three Le Mans legends, Romain Dumas, Emanuele Pirro, and Tom Kristensen will also join in on the festivities, as they aim to set the best time in the 2.38-mile course within three of the most successful racing cars ever built.

Romain Dumas will be behind the wheel of the VW ID.R and the two have history. The two already hold the outright record at Pikes Peak. Just last year, they set the fastest time ever at the Goodwood Hill during the Festival of Speed. They also hold the electric record at the Nurburgring Nordschleife. In October, Dumas and the ID.R will have a chance to secure a place in motorsport history, as the only one to simultaneously hold the records at both the Festival of Speed Hill and Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Volkswagen ID.R Smashes Goodwood hill record with 39.9 second run. Source: YouTube

It will not be a walk in the park though, as other legends have also joined the fray. Emanuele Pirro will also be joining with his Audi R8, the model he was racing when he won at La Sarthe in three straight years from 2000-2002.

Another daunting opponent is Tom Kristensen in the Porsche WSC-95, the car that drove him to his first Le Mans victory in 1997. The Porsche is also one of the only four chassis to hold the honor of winning the French endurance classic two years running.

Due to this year’s event being ‘closed doors’ in nature, more interesting and faster cars are now competing for the glory. The three Le Mans legends will have to battle against other significant global series, including Formula 1, V8 Supercars, NASCAR, DTM, BTCC, ETCC, Trans-Am, amongst others. Without a doubt, the upcoming SpeedWeek will be the fastest and most exciting competition ever held at Goodwood.

Aside from the Shootout, the weekend will be filled with the best historic racing in the world. There will also be a rally super special as well as the celebration of 70 years of Formula 1 and Porsche at Le Mans.

Goodwood Speedweek will be held at the Goodwood Motor Circuit on 16-18th October 2020. Fans and those interested to attend can sign up for alerts at Goodwood SpeedWeek website.

[Source: Goodwood]

