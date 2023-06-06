“Splendor & Speed” Opens at the Petersen

The Petersen Automotive Museum recently opened a new exhibit titled “Splendor and Speed: Treasures of the Petersen Collection” that unites the most rare and renowned vehicles and artifacts in the Petersen’s collection. Visitors have a unique opportunity to view these historically significant objects as a cohesive display, showcasing the diversity and grandeur of the museum’s permanent collection. The exhibit is located in the Bruce Meyer Family Gallery on the museum’s second floor.

Highlighted vehicles on display include the 1939 “Shah” Bugatti Type 57C Cabriolet by Vanvooren, the 1953 Cadillac Series 62 by Ghia, the 1938 Delahaye 135 by Figoni et Falaschi, the 1952 Ferrari 212/225 Inter Barchetta by Carrozzeria Touring, the 1956 Jaguar XKSS formerly owned by Steve McQueen, the 1925 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Aerodynamic Coupe by Jonckheere, the 1967 Ford GT40 Mark III, the 1932 Ford “Ray Brown Roadster,” the 1937 Delage D8-120 Aerosport Coupe by Letourneur et Marchand and the 1947 Cisitalia 202 Coupe by Pinin Farina. Nearly 100 original mid-20th century design models and works of automotive concept art, more than 30 minutes of rare film footage, and numerous one-of-a-kind artifacts represent the museum’s important non-vehicular archives.

“The display is a fitting reflection of the exceptional assortment of vehicles we have in our collection,” said Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges. “We are delighted to have visitors view the museum’s most cherished vehicles and artifacts.”

Following the “Splendor and Speed” exhibit, the museum will open “Fast/Forward: Strother MacMinn’s Sports Cars of the Future” on Saturday, June 3. This display will unite an assortment of extraordinary sports cars from the 1950s for the first time ever, highlighting their innovative designs as acknowledged by Strother MacMinn in his 1959 book”Sports Cars of the Future.” In addition, a new Ferrari exhibit is set to open in The Vault, sponsored by Hagerty, on Father’s Day weekend. This exhibit will explore Enzo Ferrari’s influence on the marque brand.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the Petersen Automotive Museum, please visit www.Petersen.org.