Enjoy The Glorious V8 Engine Sound From A Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale

The Challenge Stradale, hailed as one of the finest road-ready Ferraris of the 21st century, delivers an exceptional driving experience, showcasing a substantial performance upgrade over the standard 360 Modena.

It is equipped with the same V8 engine from the F355, which has been expanded from 3.5 to 3.6 liters for the 360, producing 400bhp. Positioned longitudinally behind the engine, the 360 features a six-speed gearbox that can be equipped with the F1-inspired paddle-operated gearchange, initially introduced on the F355.

Watch it in action and listen to the glorious sound of its 3.6L naturally aspirated V8 engine as it navigates treacherous road conditions.