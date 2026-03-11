Corvair Testuda Concept: The Turtle That Rocked Geneva

Since taking over responsibility in 1958 for shaping the cars and trucks of General Motors, William “Bill” Mitchell followed a practice of his predecessor Harley Earl. He made a point of making a tour of the autumn auto shows at Paris and sometimes London and Turin as well. Bill could scope the latest design trends and check in with his design studios in Frankfurt and Luton. When he returned the Styling Staff halls were plastered with sharp photos of any and all of the latest ideas.

Mitchell could and did go further. Keen to expand the Corvair’s formats and markets, he sent both Pininfarina and Bertone a Corvair chassis, with contracts to build sporty European-style variants. Recipients had the liberty to do as they liked with the cars, exploiting their internals and fitting exciting new exteriors and interiors that drew the admiration and interest of motor-show attendees as well as the motoring journalists whose reports were widely distributed and respected.