Kristina Cilia
Car Shows & Festivals

Concours for a Cause 2026

Where Automotive Heritage Meets Community at Car Week

Avatar photoKristina Cilia

Ocean Avenue in Carmel-by-the-Sea does not need much help drawing a crowd during Monterey Car Week. On Tuesday, August 11th, Concours for a Cause, now in its fourth year, filled the avenue from ten in the morning until four in the afternoon with vintage automobiles, local art, and a public invitation that has become rare during this particular week on the Monterey Peninsula: come as you are, no ticket required.

This 'art car' is a 1956 Mercedes 190SL painted by artist Bill Dambrova Kristina Cilia
This ‘art car’ is a 1956 Mercedes 190SL painted by artist Bill Dambrova

The morning began under a soft gray sky, with a light mist drifting through the trees lining the avenue. By midday the fog had thinned into a bright, filtered overcast, comfortable for walking and ideal for taking in the cars without squinting into direct sun. It was, in other words, a textbook Carmel August day, cool enough for a light jacket and dry enough that nobody worried about it.

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Kristina Cilia
California native Kristina Cilia has an extensive photography background. She spent almost 10 years photographing military life, people and planes while her enthusiasm for photographing automobiles grew. Kristina has created images for Three Fifty Six Inc. documenting their 356 East Coast Holiday and more. She photographed racing events at Nango (Japan), Laguna Seca, Sears Point, Thunder Hill, Snetterton, Brands Hatch and Silverstone and events like Pebble Beach Concours and Goodwood Festival of Speed. Kristina loves to travel and attend Porsche Club events. She currently resides in Northern California with her husband and two teenage boys.
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