The Lotec C1000 Was the Fastest Car of the ’90s on Paper Only

The early 1990s spoiled supercar buyers rotten. McLaren was building the F1, Bugatti had come back from the dead with the quad-turbo EB110, and Jaguar was taking orders for the XJ220 from anyone with deep pockets and some patience. Throw in the Lamborghini Diablo, plus the Ferrari F50 a few years later, and there was a car for pretty much every flavor of excess.

For one customer in Dubai, none of it was enough. He wanted something faster than all of them, and he wanted the only example in existence. So he paid a small German race shop to build it. The Lotec C1000 rolled out in 1995 with 1,000 hp and a claimed top speed that would have embarrassed every production car on the planet, although nobody ever pointed a radar gun at it to check.