Collecting Cars Offers “The Renault Collection”

In honor of the legendary French automotive manufacturer, Collecting Cars global auction platform will be offering 12 rare Renault models and collectively, they have been called “The Renault Collection”. The bidding for these cars will run until Sunday, March 13.

Some of the most popular models from Renault are included in the collection like the R4 GTL and ‘Supercing’ R5 GTL. Three generations of Clio are also in attendance, an RT, Grande, and Dynamique. For those who wants a bit more thrill, there will also be some Renault performance cars that will be on offer like a 1997 Sport Spider which is the first car to proudly carry the Renault Sport badge, as well as a 2015 Megane RS 275 Trophy-R.

1997 Sport Spider

Almost all the cars are highly original examples with very low mileage. For the older cars, they were acquired to be part of the collection and normally has only had one or two previous owners before acquisition.

As part of an active heritage fleet, all the cars on offer have been meticulously maintained, and all of them are offered in ‘ready to drive’ condition.

Some of the highlights include a 1977 Alpine A110 1600SX. It was the last model from the classic A110 line. This example was given the Weber 45 DCOE carburetors upgrade to get up to 150bhp from the inline-four. The example was part of the collection owned by a Spanish rally champion. It has been given a cosmetic restoration and is currently in great condition.

2008 Renaultsport Megane

Another rare example is the 1985 R5 GTL ‘Supercinq’. Renault UK purchased the example directly from its first and only private owner. It is in superb condition with only 21,717 miles on the odometer from new. Its previous owner must have kept an impressive documentation on the mileage of the example, as it shows 27 services on record.

The Renault Clio V6 Phase 2 is another notable example on offer. Recently, Collecting Cars broke their own world record for the sale of the second-generation model. The record-breaking Renault had an Acid Yellow car finish and got a final sale price of £90,000 which is roughly around $118,026 USD. Only 18 units of the UK-market cars are finished in Liquid Yellow of which the example is one. Another impressive feature is that its odometer only shows 15,000 miles. It won’t be surprising if another bidding war will take place for this example.

2005 Clio V6 Phase 2