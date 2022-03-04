Collecting Cars Offers Rare Track-Exclusive 2015 McLaren P1 GTR

Collecting Cars, the global auction platform, is currently offering an extremely rare, low-mileage, track-only 2015 McLaren P1 GTR.

Created to celebrate the incredible victory of McLaren during the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans, the GTR version of the McLaren P1 was designed specifically for the track. Only 58 units of the P1 GTR were built, and this specific example was given a bespoke MSO livery finish specifically designed for this car by P1 designer, Frank Stephenson.

Compared to the road going version, the GTR is lighter and more powerful. The P1 GTR is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 engine and electric motor that produces a combined 1,000PS (986 bhp) which is a huge upgrade compared to the road-worthy P1 model. Since the GTR is 50kg lighter compared to the road going version, it also has an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 687bhp per tonne. The GTR is also equipped with a comprehensive aerodynamic bodywork package which includes a fixed DRS-capable rear wing and ERS-style ‘push to pass’ system.

Features of the P1 GTR include fixed ride height race-prepared suspension and 19-inch center-lock motorsport alloy wheels which is not found on the road car. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 2.8 seconds, a limited top speed of 217 mph, and is also capable of breaking from 60mph to a stop in just 26 meters.

To reduce drag, the wing mirrors were moved from the doors to the A-pillars, also allowing the driver to have a clearer line of sight during races. Twin-exit inconel and titanium alloy exhaust can be seen on the rear of the GTR. Extensive carbon-fiber front splitter and canards, heavily sculpted rear diffuser, and deep side skirts are seen on the bodywork. The example also has large carbon-fiber rear wing with ‘swan neck’ fixed stanchions.

For the interior, a lone carbon-fiber HANS device compatible bucket seat with Sabelt racing harness, trimmed in black Alcantara and textured cloth. A carbon-fiber race steering wheel frames a digital dashboard. Located in the central console are the emergency kill switch and Lifeline fire suppression system module. It still has the correct factory-fitted telemetry and camera systems.

There is no known or reported bodywork damage and the example is in as-new condition. The Carbon Black finish and red chrome livery wrap are also in excellent condition. All the original trim and switchgear also looks superb with original stickers and protective film of the example still in place.

The best part is that the P1 GTR only has a mileage of 128 miles. It is virtually unused and has actually never been driven on the track.

The bill of sale on the example states that it is a track-only vehicle. Renowned specialist Lanzante has already built a reputation of converting GTRs to be road legal, so it just might be possible to make this P1 GTR road legal as well.

This is an extremely rare chance to get a practically new, practically unused high-performance exotic a that will definitely be a great addition to any automotive collection.

As of writing, the 2015 McLaren P1 GTR has a bid of $65,500 with the auction ending on March 10, 2022