Collecting Cars Offers Low-Mileage Mustang And BMW

Collecting Cars recently listed two very interesting lots in their global online auction platform, a low-mileage 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R and a rare 1974 BMW 2002 Turbo.

The Cobra R was the fastest factory Mustang produced when it was released, and the example is one of only 300 units of high-performance SVT Cobra R’s that were produced in 2000.

The example has a “Performance Red” finish matched with “dark charcoal” interior. It is also equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, ‘power dome’ hood, Recaro seats, Bilstein shocks, Eibach springs, Brembo front brakes, large rear wing, and front air dam with a removable lower splitter.

Powering the Cobra R is a 385bhp 5.4-liter DOHC V8 matched to a Tremec T56 six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. The example is all original and boasts of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds, with a top speed of 177 mph.

As of writing, the 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R has a bid of $25,250 which will end in 3 days.

Only 1,672 units of the BMW 2002 Turbo was produced, of which the example is one. It is finished in “Chamomix White” with factory flared wheel arches, turbo decals, and motorsport stripes. The example has a contrasting black vinyl interior that features bolstered Rentrop sport seats and a rear bench. It also has original woven BMW floor mats and protecting black carpets.

This BMW 2002 Turbo is powered by a numbers-matching turbocharged and fuel-injected 2.0-Liter inline-four. It can produce 170bhp with the Getrag four-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential driving the rear wheels.

The example was delivered new in Sweden and have been installed with a battery cut-off system and an oil cooler. There are no other modifications or updates on the example are known. A new oil cooler is placed behind the front grille, bypassing the original radiator, which was kept in place, so the new owners can easily revert to the factory set up, if wished.

It is a relatively low-mileage example as it only has 23,612 miles on the odometer.

As of writing, the 1974 BMW 2002 Turbo has a current bid price of $60,000 with bidding ending in 3 days.

