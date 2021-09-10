Collecting Cars Offers Low Mileage 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

Collecting Cars auction platform is offering an extremely rare ‘time capsule’ condition 1997 Porsche 911 (993) Carrera 4S that only has 1,126 miles on the odometer from new. it is one of only 1,752 Carrera 4S examples made for the US market. It has a wider body compared to the 911 Turbo of its time. As a late model-year car, it is equipped with a VarioRam engine, a 282bhp, 3.6-liter naturally aspirated flat-six and a six-speed manual gearbox with four-wheel drive.

It was also given the coveted factory Aerokit that comes with the front and rear spoilers. It sports stainless steel exhaust tail pipes and door entry guards, as well as colored Porsche “crest center” caps on the wheels. It also has an “alu-look” instrument dials matched with leather dashboard and door panels. The example was also given an engine sound package, air conditioning, sunroof, cruise control, and the CDR-210 stereo.

The example has kept all original factory panels, and it shows no bodywork damage. In May 2021, renowned detailer Larry Kosilla from AMMO did a complete exterior detail service on its gorgeous Speed Yellow finish and did some minor interior work like reconditioning the front seat leather since the interior was practically untouched. Kossila documented his work in his own YouTube channel.

Speed Sport Tuning in Danbury, CT was tapped to do a full recommissioning service on the example in May 2021. The work included top-up of all fluids, fuel injector cleaner, renewal of the engine oil and filters, a new fuel filter, fuel pump, and pump relay.

They also did a full inspection with the instructions to replace any components that ‘aged out’. SST installed new lower valve covers and gaskets. They also replaced the front ABS sensors and brake pad wear sensors. All replacements were due to age-related perishing and not because of use.

Due to seepage at the shaft seals, they renewed the front suspension struts. The aged rubber on the wheels were replaced with four new Michelin Pilot Sport 2 tires, and they also replaced all four rubber brake hoses.

The example’s file shows early service history done in Puerto Rico in February 1999 showing 640 miles on the odometer. In January 2000, another service was done, and it showed 805 on the odometer. The example is currently unregistered and in Connecticut.

Bidding is currently open at collectingcars.com.